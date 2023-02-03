Advanced search
Wienerberger : ESG Roadshow 2023

02/03/2023 | 05:58am EST
ESG ROADSHOW 2023

DISCLAIMER

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

  • The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or opinions contained herein.
  • Certain statements contained in this document may be statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current view and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
  • None of Wienerberger AG or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
  • This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

AGENDA

  • WE FOCUS ON OUR PEOPLE
  • RECAP PERFORMANCE 2022
  • ESG MANAGEMENT
  • SUPERVISORY BOARD
  • REMUNERATION

AT WIENERBERGER, PEOPLE MATTER AND WE SHARE COMMON VALUES

We realize our vision on the basis of our values, which define who we are and how we work together as a team

Every decision we take and every contribution we make is driven by this set of shared values

We strongly care bout our ~20,000 people

  • H&S is our #1 priority
  • Employee survey
  • Strong focus on talent management & attracting new employees
  • Promote training & development
  • Employee participation program
  • Diversity

H&S

HEALTH & SAFETY - OUR #1 PRIORITY WITH FULL FOCUS ON H&S

AWARENESS AND BEHAVIOR

1

Our goal is zero harm for our employees during

work

2

Full attention is on raising awareness and changing

behaviour

3

Leading indicators like VML (visible management

leadership) and training increased significantly

4

All employees are actively involved in safety

concern reporting and closing them out

5

As a result also lagging indicators like LTA and AFR

are steadily declining

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 10:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
