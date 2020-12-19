Wienerberger : Gains Silver Status for Sustainability Management

Improvements in all Areas

Wienerberger improved its performance in all areas of the assessment, which include environmental impact, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. In the area of procurement, Wienerberger even doubled its score to 60 points. This puts Wienerberger among the top 7% of all companies in its industry in the category responsible supplier management. Overall, Wienerberger ranks among the best 20% of all building materials companies that were assessed by EcoVadis.

Wienerberger attaches great value to the long-term security of supply. 'The sourcing of natural resources, materials and products must strictly comply with our stringent sustainability criteria. These criteria also play a crucial role in our business relationships, since we want to ensure that suppliers adhere to our defined ecological and social standards', says Heimo Scheuch, explaining the importance of sustainable procurement management along the entire supply chain that was reorganised last year.

In 2019 Wienerberger also opted for a sustainability-oriented form of financing for the first time. The rate of interest on a bank loan is linked, inter alia, to the sustainability rating awarded to Wienerberger by EcoVadis. Improvements in sustainability performance thus lead directly to lower financing costs.

EcoVadis: The World's Most Trusted Business Sustainability Rankings

EcoVadis is a leading international provider of ESG ratings with a special focus on sustainable supplier management. The EcoVadis rating covers a broad range of non-financial management systems, including environmental impact, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis provides a comprehensive and independent sustainability ratings service for business and assesses each company on material issues as they pertain to the client organization's size, locations and industry. These evidence-based assessments are presented in easy-to-use scorecards and rated with scores of 0 -100 points. In addition, EcoVadis also awards medals (bronze, silver and gold). As well as recognising strengths, these scorecards show areas that require improvement. Companies that have undergone assessments can use the scorecards to sharpen the focus of their sustainability efforts and adjust their action plans to improve sustainability performance. EcoVadis has partnered with large multinational corporations to promote sustainable, global supply chains.