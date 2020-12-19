Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Wienerberger AG    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wienerberger : Gains Silver Status for Sustainability Management

12/19/2020 | 05:57pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Improvements in all Areas

Wienerberger improved its performance in all areas of the assessment, which include environmental impact, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. In the area of procurement, Wienerberger even doubled its score to 60 points. This puts Wienerberger among the top 7% of all companies in its industry in the category responsible supplier management. Overall, Wienerberger ranks among the best 20% of all building materials companies that were assessed by EcoVadis.

Wienerberger attaches great value to the long-term security of supply. 'The sourcing of natural resources, materials and products must strictly comply with our stringent sustainability criteria. These criteria also play a crucial role in our business relationships, since we want to ensure that suppliers adhere to our defined ecological and social standards', says Heimo Scheuch, explaining the importance of sustainable procurement management along the entire supply chain that was reorganised last year.

In 2019 Wienerberger also opted for a sustainability-oriented form of financing for the first time. The rate of interest on a bank loan is linked, inter alia, to the sustainability rating awarded to Wienerberger by EcoVadis. Improvements in sustainability performance thus lead directly to lower financing costs.

EcoVadis: The World's Most Trusted Business Sustainability Rankings

EcoVadis is a leading international provider of ESG ratings with a special focus on sustainable supplier management. The EcoVadis rating covers a broad range of non-financial management systems, including environmental impact, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis provides a comprehensive and independent sustainability ratings service for business and assesses each company on material issues as they pertain to the client organization's size, locations and industry. These evidence-based assessments are presented in easy-to-use scorecards and rated with scores of 0 -100 points. In addition, EcoVadis also awards medals (bronze, silver and gold). As well as recognising strengths, these scorecards show areas that require improvement. Companies that have undergone assessments can use the scorecards to sharpen the focus of their sustainability efforts and adjust their action plans to improve sustainability performance. EcoVadis has partnered with large multinational corporations to promote sustainable, global supply chains.

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 17:56:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
01:33pWIENERBERGER : Marathon Asset Management LLP holds less than 4% of Wienerberger ..
PU
01:33pWIENERBERGER : Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association holds less than 4% of ..
PU
12:59pWIENERBERGER : announces the appointment of a new Supervisory Board Chair
PU
12:57pWIENERBERGER : acquires Meridian Brick to become leading supplier of masonry sol..
PU
12:57pWIENERBERGER : 2020 earnings will be better than expected
PU
12:57pWIENERBERGER : announces call of hybrid bond 2014
PU
12:57pWIENERBERGER : Gains Silver Status for Sustainability Management
PU
12/18BORAL : Selling 50% Share in Meridian Brick Business for $125 Million
MT
12/18BORAL : Australia's Boral to sell N.American business, exit global brick operati..
RE
12/18EANS-ADHOC : Wienerberger acquires Meridian Brick to become leading supplier of ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 303 M 4 048 M 2 995 M
Net income 2020 98,7 M 121 M 89,4 M
Net Debt 2020 779 M 954 M 706 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 2 890 M 3 534 M 2 620 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 511
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,63 €
Last Close Price 25,74 €
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer
Peter Michael Johnson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carlo Crosetto Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Schiroky Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Fernand Jourquin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG-2.57%3 534
CRH PLC-2.58%33 350
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED27.35%20 208
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY0.85%19 243
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-1.18%17 209
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-6.43%14 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ