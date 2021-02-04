Log in
WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
Wienerberger : Impax Asset Management Group plc holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock

02/04/2021 | 10:07am EST
Change in Wienerberger's Shareholder Structure

Wienerberger AG received a major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 from Impax Asset Management Group plc about changes in their holdings of Wienerberger stock.

Wienerberger AG published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 311 M 3 969 M 3 969 M
Net income 2020 101 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 777 M 932 M 932 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 3 256 M 3 915 M 3 903 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 16 511
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,09 €
Last Close Price 29,00 €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carlo Crosetto Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Schiroky Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Michael Johnson Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG11.20%3 915
CRH PLC5.47%33 858
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED14.87%24 055
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY2.72%20 188
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC3.84%18 363
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG2.19%14 925
