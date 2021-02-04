Wienerberger : Impax Asset Management Group plc holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 3 311 M 3 969 M 3 969 M Net income 2020 101 M 121 M 121 M Net Debt 2020 777 M 932 M 932 M P/E ratio 2020 32,5x Yield 2020 1,83% Capitalization 3 256 M 3 915 M 3 903 M EV / Sales 2020 1,22x EV / Sales 2021 1,17x Nbr of Employees 16 511 Free-Float 97,3% Chart WIENERBERGER AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 29,09 € Last Close Price 29,00 € Spread / Highest target 24,1% Spread / Average Target 0,31% Spread / Lowest Target -14,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board Carlo Crosetto Chief Financial Officer Claudia Schiroky Member-Supervisory Board Peter Michael Johnson Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) WIENERBERGER AG 11.20% 3 915 CRH PLC 5.47% 33 858 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 14.87% 24 055 VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 2.72% 20 188 MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC 3.84% 18 363 HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 2.19% 14 925