Wienerberger : Impax Asset Management Group plc holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock
Change in Wienerberger's Shareholder Structure
Wienerberger AG received a major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 from Impax Asset Management Group plc about changes in their holdings of Wienerberger stock.
Sales 2020
3 311 M
3 969 M
3 969 M
Net income 2020
101 M
121 M
121 M
Net Debt 2020
777 M
932 M
932 M
P/E ratio 2020
32,5x
Yield 2020
1,83%
Capitalization
3 256 M
3 915 M
3 903 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,22x
EV / Sales 2021
1,17x
Nbr of Employees
16 511
Free-Float
97,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
29,09 €
Last Close Price
29,00 €
Spread / Highest target
24,1%
Spread / Average Target
0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target
-14,5%
