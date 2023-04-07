Wienerberger : Information for custodian banks

INFORMATION FOR CUSTODIAN BANKS

Eligibility to participate in the Annual General Meeting and to exercise voting rights and other shareholder rights to be asserted at the Annual General Meeting is based on the shares held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, midnight Vienna time (Record Date).

The Annual General Meeting may only be attended by persons who are shareholders on the Record Date and provide evidence thereof to the company.

A written, duly signed depository confirmation pursuant to Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act to be received by the company not later than on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 (midnight Vienna time) only at one of the addresses indicated below shall be sufficient proof of a shareholder's shareholding on the Record Date.

By mail or courier to: Wienerberger AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel By SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 or Type 599; please indicate ISIN AT0000831706 in the text. By e-mail: anmeldung.wienerberger@hauptversammlung.at (depository confirmation as PDF-attachment) By fax: +43 (0) 1 8900 500 50

Depository confirmation pursuant to Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act

The depository confirmation must be issued by the custodian bank (not a parent or subsidiary bank in charge of maintaining the securities account) having its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD and must include the following information:

Information on the issuer: name/company name and address or a code commonly used in transactions between banks (SWIFT code); Information on the securities account holder: name/company name, address, date of birth of natural persons; register and registration number of legal entities, if applicable; Securities account number or other designation; Information on the shares: number of shares (ISIN AT0000831706) held by the shareholder; Date to which the depository confirmation is related.

The depository confirmation which is to prove a shareholder's holding in order to participate in the Annual General Meeting must relate to the number of shares held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, midnight Vienna time (Record Date). For this reason, a depository confirmation cannot be issued and provided before Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The depository confirmation must be issued in German or English.

Shares will not be blocked by registration for the Annual General Meeting and/or provision of a depository confirmation; holders may therefore continue to freely dispose of their shares also after registration and/or provision of a depository confirmation.

