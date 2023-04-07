Advanced search
Wienerberger : Information for custodian banks

04/07/2023
INFORMATION FOR CUSTODIAN BANKS

Eligibility to participate in the Annual General Meeting and to exercise voting rights and other shareholder rights to be asserted at the Annual General Meeting is based on the shares held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, midnight Vienna time (Record Date).

The Annual General Meeting may only be attended by persons who are shareholders on the Record Date and provide evidence thereof to the company.

A written, duly signed depository confirmation pursuant to Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act to be received by the company not later than on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 (midnight Vienna time) only at one of the addresses indicated below shall be sufficient proof of a shareholder's shareholding on the Record Date.

By mail or courier to:

Wienerberger AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60,

8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel

By SWIFT:

GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 or Type 599;

please indicate ISIN AT0000831706 in the text.

By e-mail:

anmeldung.wienerberger@hauptversammlung.at

(depository confirmation as PDF-attachment)

By fax:

+43 (0) 1 8900 500 50

Depository confirmation pursuant to Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act

The depository confirmation must be issued by the custodian bank (not a parent or subsidiary bank in charge of maintaining the securities account) having its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD and must include the following information:

  1. Information on the issuer: name/company name and address or a code commonly used in transactions between banks (SWIFT code);
  2. Information on the securities account holder: name/company name, address, date of birth of natural persons; register and registration number of legal entities, if applicable;
  3. Securities account number or other designation;
  4. Information on the shares: number of shares (ISIN AT0000831706) held by the shareholder;
  5. Date to which the depository confirmation is related.

The depository confirmation which is to prove a shareholder's holding in order to participate in the Annual General Meeting must relate to the number of shares held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, midnight Vienna time (Record Date). For this reason, a depository confirmation cannot be issued and provided before Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The depository confirmation must be issued in German or English.

Shares will not be blocked by registration for the Annual General Meeting and/or provision of a depository confirmation; holders may therefore continue to freely dispose of their shares also after registration and/or provision of a depository confirmation.

The company would like to point out that securities account holders whose depository confirmations as specified in Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act were not issued and provided as set out above may not attend the Annual General Meeting or exercise their voting rights!

In your capacity as a custodian bank you are kindly asked to send the securities account holders entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting and designated in the depository confirmations a certificate which states the name of the holder as well as the type and number of securities. This will expedite the registration of participants on the date of the Annual General Meeting.

Queries

If you need any further information on this subject, please call +43 1 60 192 - 10221. Please quote your contact details in any correspondence so we can contact you if any question arises.

Disclaimer

This is a working translation from the German language version and for convenience purposes only. In the event of conflict with the German language version, the German language version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 09:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
