  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wienerberger : Late publications of transactions by Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung (employee participation trust) | PDF 98 KB

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
4.8.2021

euro adhoc

EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons

performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse

Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Directors' Dealings-Announcementpursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by

euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------responsiblefor the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung, FN 502631p

(legal

person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Gerhard Seban

function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 11.03.2019; UTC+01:00

market: On the stock exchange at various trading venues and outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price

volume

EUR 19.77757

65,517 shares

total volume: n/a

total price: n/a

average price: n/a

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: The transaction is connected to the performance of an employee participation program.

Acquisition period: from 11.03.2019 until 26.03.2019.

end of announcement

euro adhoc

4.8.2021euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 A-1100 Wien

phone:

+43

1

60

192-0

FAX:

+43

1

60

192-10159

mail: office@wienerberger.com

  1. www.wienerberger.com

ISIN:

AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

4.8.2021

euro adhoc

EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung, FN 502631p (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Gerhard Seban

function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 10.04.2019; UTC+02:00

market: On the stock exchange at various trading venues and outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price

volume

EUR 19.79693

237,410 shares

total volume: n/a

total price: n/a

average price: n/a

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: The transaction is connected to the performance of an employee

participation program. Acquisition period: from 10 April 2019 until 15 April 2019.

end of announcement

euro adhoc

4.8.2021euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 A-1100 Wien

phone:

+43

1

60

192-0

FAX:

+43

1

60

192-10159

mail: office@wienerberger.com

  1. www.wienerberger.com

ISIN:

AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

4.8.2021

euro adhoc

EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons

performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse

Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Directors' Dealings-Announcementpursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by

euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------responsiblefor the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung, FN 502631p

(legal

person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Gerhard Seban

function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 20.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: On the stock exchange at various trading venues and outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price

volume

EUR 14,19808

35,216 Shares

total volume: n/a

total price: n/a

average price: n/a

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: The transaction is connected to the performance of an employee

participation program. Acquisition period: from 20 March 2020 until 3 April 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 681 M 4 364 M 4 364 M
Net income 2021 251 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2021 931 M 1 103 M 1 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 3 920 M 4 648 M 4 648 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 17 039
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,92 €
Average target price 36,41 €
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG33.90%4 648
CRH PLC25.16%39 380
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED48.32%30 466
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY21.94%23 993
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.27.66%22 614
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG22.08%17 581