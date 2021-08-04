Wienerberger : Late publications of transactions by Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung (employee participation trust) | PDF 98 KB

|
|
EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung, FN 502631p (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Gerhard Seban
function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Wienerberger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000831706
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 10.04.2019; UTC+02:00
market: On the stock exchange at various trading venues and outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
|
price
|
volume
|
EUR 19.79693
|
237,410 shares
|
total volume: n/a
|
|
total price: n/a
|
|
average price: n/a
|
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
explanation: The transaction is connected to the performance of an employee
participation program. Acquisition period: from 10 April 2019 until 15 April 2019.
|
end of announcement
|
euro adhoc
|
