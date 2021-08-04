Wienerberger : Late publications of transactions by Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung (employee participation trust) | PDF 98 KB

4.8.2021 euro adhoc EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------Directors' Dealings-Announcementpursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is --------------------------------------------------------------------------------responsiblefor the content of this announcement. personal data: responsible party: name: Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung, FN 502631p (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Gerhard Seban

function: board member

issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 11.03.2019; UTC+01:00

market: On the stock exchange at various trading venues and outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume EUR 19.77757 65,517 shares total volume: n/a total price: n/a average price: n/a --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: The transaction is connected to the performance of an employee participation program.

Acquisition period: from 11.03.2019 until 26.03.2019.