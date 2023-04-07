Wienerberger : Power of attorney and voting instructions for IVA (form)

Power of Attorney and Voting Instructions
for the 154th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on Friday, May 5, 2023, 10:00 am Vienna time
at Wiener Stadthalle, Hall F, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1, 1150 Vienna, Austria
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This power of attorney does not entitle you to participate in the Annual General Meeting. Please contact your custodian bank and make sure that the shares referred to below are properly registered for participation inthe Annual General Meeting by means of a depository confirmation (Record Date: April 25, 2023).
Registration deadline: May 2, 2023, midnight Vienna time
By signing this power of attorney, I confirm that I have read the information published by the company on its website or, where applicable, included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting and I agree to the explained procedure of the Annual General Meeting, including, but not limited to, the processing of personal data pursuant to Section 10a (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, i.e. name, address, date of birth, securities account number, number of shares, class of shares (if applicable), number of voting card and email address, to facilitate the exercise of shareholder rights at the Annual General Meeting.
Grantor of the power of attorney (shareholder)
First name, surname / company name
Street, zip code, place
Date of birth / registration no.
Securities account no.
Credit institution
Email address (By signing this form, the grantor of the power of attorney confirms that only he/she has access to this email address)
Power of attorney
I/We hereby authorize
Florian BECKERMANN, LL.M.
Managing Director of IVA - Interessenverband für Anleger beckermann.wienerberger@hauptversammlung.at
to act as independent proxy
for the purpose of exercising the rights to participate and to vote in accordance with the following instructions
including the right to grant sub-powers of attorney and releasing the proxy from the prohibition of double representation and self-contracting
In respect of the following securities
Wienerberger ordinary shares (ISIN AT0000831706)
No. of shares (If left blank, the power of attorney covers the number of shares indicated in the depository confirmation)
Page 1 of 2
Voting instructions for the proposed resolutions concerning the items on the agenda (abbreviated version)
Where no proposer is stated, the following proposed resolutions were submitted by the Managing Board and/or the Supervisory Board pursuant to Section 108 (1) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act. If voting on individual items of a proposed resolution is to take place separately, an instruction given in respect of such proposal applies to each voting procedure. If no instructions or unclear instructions (e.g. FOR and AGAINST the same proposed resolution) were given in respect of a proposed resolution, the independent proxy will abstain from voting.
The power of attorney is invalid if no instructions are given.
(Please tick within the box ; do not use a red pen)
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTENTION
2.
Use of net profits shown in the 2022 Annual Financial Statements
3.
Discharge of the Managing Board members for the financial year 2022
4.
Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for the financial year 2022
5.
Election of the (group) auditor for the financial year 2023
6.
Elections to the Supervisory Board
|
|
- Election Katrien BEULS
|
- Election Effie Konstantine DATSON
|
7.
Resolution on the 2022 remuneration report
New / amended proposed resolutions:
By the Managing Board and/or the Supervisory Board
By shareholders
Other instructions, if any:
Date
Signature / authorized signature
Signatures of all co-shareholders, if applicable
Please complete and return by May 4, 2023, 12:00 pm Vienna time (time of receipt)
-
By mail to Wienerberger AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel
-
By fax to +43 1 8900 500 50
-
By SWIFT to GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 and/or Type 599 (please indicate ISIN AT0000831706 in the text)
-
By email to beckermann.wienerberger@hauptversammlung.at(as scanned attachment; TIF, PDF, etc.)
-
Personally upon registration at the venue on the date of the Annual General Meeting
For any further information, please refer to https://www.wienerberger.com.
Seite 2 von 2