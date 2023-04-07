Wienerberger : Power of attorney (form)

Power of Attorney

for the 154th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on Friday, May 5, 2023, 10:00 am Vienna time

at Wiener Stadthalle, Hall F, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1, 1150 Vienna, Austria

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This power of attorney does not entitle you to participate in the Annual General Meeting. Please contact your custodian bank and make sure that the shares referred to below are properly registered for participation inthe Annual General Meeting by means of a depository confirmation (Record Date: April 25, 2023).

Registration deadline: May 2, 2023, midnight Vienna time

By signing this power of attorney, I confirm that I have read the information published by the company on its website or, where applicable, included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting and I agree to the explained procedure of the Annual General Meeting, including, but not limited to, the processing of personal data pursuant to Section 10a (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, i.e. name, address, date of birth, securities account number, number of shares, class of shares (if applicable), number of voting card and email address, to facilitate the exercise of shareholder rights at the Annual General Meeting.

Grantor of the power of attorney (shareholder)

First name, surname / company name

Street, zip code, place Date of birth/registration no. Securities account no. Credit institution

Power of attorney

I/We hereby authorize

First name, surname / company name

Place of residence / registered office

to represent me at the 154th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on Friday, May 5, 2023, and to exercise all rights I have as a shareholder of Wienerberger AG, including, but not limited to, the voting right.

In addition, the attorney-in-fact may grant sub-power of attorney with in the scope of this power of attorney (please delete if not wanted).

In respect of the following securities

Wienerberger ordinary shares (ISIN AT0000831706)

No. of shares (If left blank, the power of attorney covers the number of shares indicated in the depository confirmation)

Date Signature / authorized signature Signature of all co-holders, if applicable