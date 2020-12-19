Wienerberger : Präsentation - Akquisition von Meridian Brick (nur auf Englisch verfügbar) | PDF 2 MB

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or opinions contained herein.
Certain statements contained in this document may be statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current view and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
None of Wienerberger AG or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
2
Wienerberger is taking a historic value-creating growth step
creating a new leader for masonry solutions in key regions Drive further consolidation in North American brick
market and enhance our product portfolio for our customers
Generate strong EBITDA enhancement, including significant synergies Continue our strong focus on ESG, innovation
and digitalizationMore than double our revenue in North America,
Delivering on our Group strategy to strengthen our market position in North America
Enabler
Innovation & Digitalization
GROUP STRATEGY
M&A
E
n
and
a
ESG
b
Increase our
Become full system
Strengthen our
Portfolio
l
solutions provider in
competitiveness in
Optimi-
e
VALUE CREATION
ENERGY & WATER
NORTH AMERICA
zation
r
within the HOUSE
MANAGEMENT
Operational Excellence
E n a b l e r
Enabler
Meridian Brick
Excellent strategic fit for Wienerberger
Largest manufacturer of clay facade solutions by capacity in North America
Highly complementary product portfolio and production footprint
Operating 20 brick plants in key regions, well invested asset base
Strong position in Texas, the US state with the greatest brick usage
Adds ~$ 400 mn of revenues to the North American Business unit
Becoming #1 masonry solutions provider in our key regions
5
Wienerberger footprint
Today: strong footprint in growing regions
Ideal industrial set-up in core brick regions
Core region in
US Brick
Torontoshipments in mn SBE1)
Strong market fundamentals
› Already present in core brick regions in US and
Canada
› Brick is a preferred siding material with usage
> 30%
›Strong recovery of Housing activities expected
Wienerberger plants
<1mn to >500mn
Housing starts
2009-2019 % change
Midwest+74%
Northeast+86%
West+175%
South+146%
Texas+130%
TOTAL+133%
to continue
› Region South accounts for > 50% of total US
housing starts
Excellent momentum for
further growth steps
1) SBE: Standard Brick Equivalent
6
Source: Brick Industry Association (BIA) Survey, BIA BIDS, Industry Insights assessment and estimations
Wienerberger & Meridian
Creating a new #1 in core regions
Wienerberger + Meridian = a new leader
Core region in
US Brick
Toronto
shipments
in mn SBE 1)
<1mn to >500mn
Strengthening our competitive position
Leading provider for masonry solutions in US core regions
Expansion to Texas, the largest brick- consuming state in the US
Leading supplier of masonry solutions inOntario, Canada's #1 brick region
Wienerberger plants Meridian plants
Highly complementary
footprint leading to great
synergy potential
1) SBE: Standard Brick Equivalent
7
Source: Brick Industry Association (BIA) Survey, BIA BIDS, Industry Insights assessment and estimations
Wienerberger & Meridian
Significant synergy potential
Plant network optimization
Reduced overhead costs
Streamlined & optimized commercial
strategy (e.g. rebranding, route to market)
Lean back office structure
Improved ESG performance
(e.g. improved utilization rates and less GHG emissions)
Expected annual synergies
EBITDA impact, $ mn
~20
~15
~5
2021
2022
2023
Expected run-rate synergies of
$ 20mn by 2023
8
Wienerberger & Meridian combined:
Commercial segment as new growth platform for thin brick/panel solutions
Three key end markets:
1 RESIDENTIAL NEW BUILD
2 COMMERCIAL
Panelization
Detail system
Facing bricks
Thin bricks
Webshop
Facing bricks
to aid design
(clip systems)
professionals
3 RENOVATION
Thin
DIY
My designs
bricks
channels
visualizer app
Creating North America's top facing brick producer, offering a wide range of colors and textures for residential and commercial
Strengthened exposure to commercial segment with big potential for easy to installThin Clads and Panelization systems
Leading supplier forThin Brick Solutions in North America, further growing the renovation segment
Strengthened solutions offering with complementary products(e.g. mortar, adhesives, steel, stone, stucco) ~ 1/3 of total Meridian revenues are complements
›Digital tools targeting end customers (e.g. webshop, visualizer apps, DIY Videos, CADD library for design professionals)
9
Leveraging our know-how and competencies to become stronger and more competitive
Enhance competitiveness
Solution-drivenand customer- centric approach
Build on strong production and cost management know how to leverage significant synergies
Building on strong regional footprint
Meridian's technological know how and strong industrial set-up in key markets
Wienerberger AG published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 19:16:08 UTC