Wienerberger : Präsentation - Ergebnisse FY 2022 (nur in Englisch verfügbar)

AGENDA
RECAP 2022
Q4 & FY 2022 FINANCIALS
ACQUISITION OF TERREAL
OUTLOOK 2023
ANNEX
FY 2022 - ESG ACHIEVEMENTS 2021-2022
WHILE OTHERS TALK, WE DO: SIGNIFICANT ESG ACHIEVEMENTS IN OUR 2021-2023 ESG PROGRAM
DECARBONIZATION
CIRCULAR ECONOMY
BIODIVERSITY
Target until 2023:
Target until 2023:
Target until 2023:
-15% CO2
100% of
Biodiversity programs / measures
new products recyclable
for all sites in place
Achievement 2021-2022 :
Achievement 2021-2022 :
Achievement 2021-2022 :
-13.2% CO2
98% of
Biodiversity programs / measures
new products recyclable
for 67 of our sites in place
Note: Decarbonization targets measured against 2020 benchmark
DECARBONIZATION MEASURES
REDUCTION OF ENERGY CONSUMPTION THROUGH OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Energy efficiency improvements in the production process
HIGH EFFICIENCY KILN & GREEN ELECTRICITY
Producing clay blocks & roof tiles with nearly zero carbon footprint
Austria & United Kingdom
HEAT PUMP SYSTEM
Recovery of energy from dryer exhaust air
Netherlands, Austria & United Kingdom
CO2 CAPTURING
Capturing of CO2 from kiln flue gas
Belgium
Heat pump system in Wienerberger plant in Wolfswaard/Netherlands
Wienerberger AG published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:06:02 UTC.