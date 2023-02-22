Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32:47 2023-02-22 am EST
28.62 EUR   +0.35%
01:07aWienerberger : Report on the Full Year 2022
PU
01:07aWienerberger : Presentation - Results FY 2022
PU
01:07aWienerberger : Präsentation - Ergebnisse FY 2022 (nur in Englisch verfügbar)
PU
Wienerberger : Präsentation - Ergebnisse FY 2022 (nur in Englisch verfügbar)

02/22/2023 | 01:07am EST
RESULTS FY 2022

1

DISCLAIMER

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

  • The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or opinions contained herein.
  • Certain statements contained in this document may be statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current view and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
  • None of Wienerberger AG or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
  • This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

2

AGENDA

  • RECAP 2022
  • Q4 & FY 2022 FINANCIALS
  • ACQUISITION OF TERREAL
  • OUTLOOK 2023
  • ANNEX

3

FY 2022 - ESG ACHIEVEMENTS 2021-2022

WHILE OTHERS TALK, WE DO: SIGNIFICANT ESG ACHIEVEMENTS IN OUR 2021-2023 ESG PROGRAM

DECARBONIZATION

CIRCULAR ECONOMY

BIODIVERSITY

Target until 2023:

Target until 2023:

Target until 2023:

-15% CO2

100% of

Biodiversity programs / measures

new products recyclable

for all sites in place

Achievement 2021-2022 :

Achievement 2021-2022 :

Achievement 2021-2022 :

-13.2% CO2

98% of

Biodiversity programs / measures

new products recyclable

for 67 of our sites in place

Note: Decarbonization targets measured against 2020 benchmark

4

DECARBONIZATION MEASURES

REDUCTION OF ENERGY CONSUMPTION THROUGH OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Energy efficiency improvements in the production process

HIGH EFFICIENCY KILN & GREEN ELECTRICITY

Producing clay blocks & roof tiles with nearly zero carbon footprint

  • Austria & United Kingdom

HEAT PUMP SYSTEM

Recovery of energy from dryer exhaust air

  • Netherlands, Austria & United Kingdom

CO2 CAPTURING

Capturing of CO2 from kiln flue gas

  • Belgium

Heat pump system in Wienerberger plant in Wolfswaard/Netherlands

Financials
Sales 2022 4 948 M 5 280 M 5 280 M
Net income 2022 529 M 564 M 564 M
Net Debt 2022 1 058 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,97x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 3 022 M 3 225 M 3 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 19 058
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,52 €
Average target price 30,99 €
Spread / Average Target 8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG26.42%3 225
CRH PLC18.14%35 434
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED6.72%25 896
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY6.02%24 674
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.9.97%23 078
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG20.38%13 243