Wienerberger : Presentation - Results H1 2021 | PDF 4 MB

Wienerberger's growth path continues to deliver…
Innovation &
Operational
M&A and Portfolio
Digitalization
Excellence
Optimization
Organic growth in all key
Self-help program well on
Further growth through
markets by further focusing
track including Operational
M&A activities in all our
on innovation,
Excellence initiatives and
core markets as well as
digitalization and ESG
investments in ESG
portfolio optimization
Revenues
EBITDA LFL
FY2021 EBITDA LFL
€ 1,867.5 mn
€ 308.4 mn
€ 620-640 mn
(H1 2020: € 1,641.5 mn | ∆: 14%)
(H1 2020: € 254.1 mn | ∆: 21%)
(upgraded FY 2021 guidance)
… and is well on track to meet its ESG targets 2023
Decarbonization
Circular Economy
Promising decrease in CO2
Ongoing initiatives and R&D
emissions across the entire
projects such as EcoCorr (100%
portfolio well in plan across all
recycled PE pipes) put us
Business Units
perfectly on track
Biodiversity
Implementation of biodiversity
projects well on track with specific Biodiversity Action