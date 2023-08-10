RESULTS

H1 2023

DISCLAIMER

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

  • The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or opinions contained herein.
  • Certain statements contained in this document may be statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current view and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
  • None of Wienerberger AG or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
  • This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY FIRST HALF-YEAR 2023

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY H1 2023

STRONG RESULTS IN A WEAK MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Significantly reduced investments in new build, as well as in renovation and infrastructure

  • Steep rise ininterest rates (esp. outside the euro area)
  • Restrictive mortgage lending
  • General weakening of economic outlook

Performance of Wienerberger's end markets

  • Most severe downturn seen in new build: >40% in Eastern Europe and Germany
  • North Americashows more resilience than Europe

Reorientation

of Wienerberger

proves effective

Wienerberger

sustains its

strong position

in a weakening market environment in H1 2023

MARKET DEVELOPMENT

END MARKET DEVELOPMENT EUROPE WEST

105

100

100

98

100

100

95

95

95

89

Market level in %

85

75

65

55

45

90

82

84

91

80

81

70

54

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

New Build

Renovation

Infrastructure

Market level development with base year 2021 = 100 weighted over the quarters

Note: Company estimates based on weighted end market volume developments

