EXECUTIVE SUMMARY FIRST HALF-YEAR 2023
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY H1 2023
STRONG RESULTS IN A WEAK MARKET ENVIRONMENT
Significantly reduced investments in new build, as well as in renovation and infrastructure
Steep rise ininterest rates (esp. outside the euro area)
Restrictive mortgage lending
General weakening of economic outlook
Performance of Wienerberger's end markets
Most severe downturn seen in new build: >40% in Eastern Europe and Germany
North Americashows more resilience than Europe
Reorientation
of Wienerberger
proves effective
Wienerberger
sustains its
strong position
in a weakening market environment in H1 2023
MARKET DEVELOPMENT
END MARKET DEVELOPMENT EUROPE WEST
105
100
100
98
100
100
95
95
95
89
Market level in %
85
75
65
55
45
90
82
84
91
80
81
70
54
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
New Build
Renovation
Infrastructure
Market level development with base year 2021 = 100 weighted over the quarters
Note: Company estimates based on weighted end market volume developments
Wienerberger AG published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 08:19:04 UTC.
Wienerberger AG is one of Europe's largest building materials producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- walls, ceilings and roofing (62.5%): perforated bricks, facing bricks, tiles (clay, concrete or chimney tiles). Wienerberger AG is the world's leading producer of bricks;
- pipes (27.8%): pipes for water conveyance and sewers and concrete floor tiles.
The remaining sales (9.7%) relate to activity in North America.
At the end of 2020, the group operated 197 industrial sites worldwide.