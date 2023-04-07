|
Wienerberger : Remuneration Managing Board - Attainment 2022 & Targets 2023
TARGET ATTAINMENT STI & LTI 2022 MANAGING BOARD
SHORT-TERM VARIABLE REMUNERATION (STI)
TARGET ATTAINMENT FOR STI IN 2022
Min. target
Full target
Max. target
|
attainment
attainment
attainment
Target attainment
STI Performance Criteria
|
Weighting
(0%)
(= 100%)
(150%)
in MEUR / % 1)
EBITDA LFL
in MEUR
1/3
700
760
780
999.6
>150%
Free cash flow
in MEUR
1/3
310
385
400
597.7
>150%
EBITDA from efficiency-enhancing measures
in MEUR
1/3
20
45
50
48.3
133%
1) If all targets are attained at more than 100%, the cap of 100% of the fixed annual salary applies.
2
LONG-TERM VARIABLE REMUNERATION (LTI)
TARGET ATTAINMENT FOR LTI IN 2022
Min. target
Full target
Max. target
attainment
attainment
attainment
Target attainment
LTI Performance Criteria
Weighting
(0%)
(= 100%)
(150%)
in % 2)
Relative TSR
in percentile
1/3
25
50
≥ 75
50
100%
ROCE
in %
1/3
11.0
11.5
12.0
18.1
>150%
ESG target: Reduction of CO emissions 1)
in %
1/3
10.0
11.7
12.3
13.2
>150%
Cumulative reduction target using 2020 baseline
-
Payout capped at 175% of annual fixed remuneration for CEO and 150% of annual fixed remuneration for other Managing Board members.
3
STI & LTI TARGETS 2023 MANAGING BOARD
STI & LTI TARGETS 2023 FOR THE MANAGING BOARD
PERSONAL STATEMENT FROM THE CHAIRMAN
2023 MARKET ENVIRONMENT
-
2023 will be another year marked by a high degree of economic and political instability
-
The ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, high inflation rates and rising financing costs will continue to affect consumer & business confidence
-
All of this will lead to a decline in demand in Wienerberger's end markets
STI & LTI TARGETS 2023 FOR THE MANAGING BOARD
-
The Supervisory Board and its Remuneration Committee took these market developments into account when setting the 2023 remuneration targets for the Managing Board
-
Given the challenging market environment, the remuneration targets set for 2023 are very ambitious and will lead to continued strong value creation for shareholder
5
Disclaimer
Wienerberger AG published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 09:04:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
