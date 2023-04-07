Advanced search
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:25:02 2023-04-06 am EDT
25.36 EUR   +0.24%
05:05aWienerberger : Invitation to the 154th Annual General Meeting
PU
05:05aWienerberger : Proposed resolutions at the 154th Annual General Meeting
PU
05:05aWienerberger : CV Effie Konstantine Datson
PU
Wienerberger : Remuneration Managing Board - Attainment 2022 & Targets 2023

04/07/2023 | 05:05am EDT
TARGET ATTAINMENT STI & LTI 2022 MANAGING BOARD

1

SHORT-TERM VARIABLE REMUNERATION (STI)

TARGET ATTAINMENT FOR STI IN 2022

Min. target

Full target

Max. target

attainment

attainment

attainment

Target attainment

STI Performance Criteria

Weighting

(0%)

(= 100%)

(150%)

in MEUR / % 1)

EBITDA LFL

in MEUR

1/3

700

760

780

999.6

>150%

Free cash flow

in MEUR

1/3

310

385

400

597.7

>150%

EBITDA from efficiency-enhancing measures

in MEUR

1/3

20

45

50

48.3

133%

1) If all targets are attained at more than 100%, the cap of 100% of the fixed annual salary applies.

2

LONG-TERM VARIABLE REMUNERATION (LTI)

TARGET ATTAINMENT FOR LTI IN 2022

Min. target

Full target

Max. target

attainment

attainment

attainment

Target attainment

LTI Performance Criteria

Weighting

(0%)

(= 100%)

(150%)

in % 2)

Relative TSR

in percentile

1/3

25

50

≥ 75

50

100%

ROCE

in %

1/3

11.0

11.5

12.0

18.1

>150%

ESG target: Reduction of CO emissions 1)

in %

1/3

10.0

11.7

12.3

13.2

>150%

2

  1. Cumulative reduction target using 2020 baseline
  2. Payout capped at 175% of annual fixed remuneration for CEO and 150% of annual fixed remuneration for other Managing Board members.

3

STI & LTI TARGETS 2023 MANAGING BOARD

4

STI & LTI TARGETS 2023 FOR THE MANAGING BOARD

PERSONAL STATEMENT FROM THE CHAIRMAN

2023 MARKET ENVIRONMENT

  • 2023 will be another year marked by a high degree of economic and political instability
  • The ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, high inflation rates and rising financing costs will continue to affect consumer & business confidence
  • All of this will lead to a decline in demand in Wienerberger's end markets

STI & LTI TARGETS 2023 FOR THE MANAGING BOARD

  • The Supervisory Board and its Remuneration Committee took these market developments into account when setting the 2023 remuneration targets for the Managing Board
  • Given the challenging market environment, the remuneration targets set for 2023 are very ambitious and will lead to continued strong value creation for shareholder

5

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 09:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
