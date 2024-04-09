Remuneration Report

I. Introduction

Remuneration Policy

The Remuneration Policies for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by shareholders at the 151st Annual General Meeting in 2020. They were drafted considering local and global best practices and also taking into account input received from investors and other market players (such as proxy advisors). The Remuneration Policy for the Managing Board creates a transparent, appropriate, equitable, and performance-driven remuneration system and aims at incentivizing sustainable value creation and the realization of key corporate targets to ensure maximum alignment with shareholders' interests. In addition, the incentive structure built into the Managing Board remuneration system is annually reviewed to determine its suitability for promoting a sustainable increase in enterprise value. The Remuneration Policy for the Managing Board helped to significantly improve wienerberger's performance and to stimulate wienerberger's strong organic growth in line with its ESG targets. It is valid for the period from 2020 to 2024 and can be viewed on the company's website (wienerberger.com).

According to regulatory requirements, the Remuneration Policies must be presented to the Annual General Meeting in case of material changes or at least every fourth financial year, which in 2024 is the case for wienerberger. Against this background, an independent advisory firm has been instructed by the Supervisory Board as an independent consultant to review (i) the current Remuneration Policy for the Managing Board considering the regulatory requirements as well as the expectations of investors and proxy advisors as well as

the current Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board regarding its competitiveness. Based on the results of the review, discus- sions between the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Managing Board as well as feedback of the Managing Board, revised Remuneration Policies for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board have been prepared and approved by the

Supervisory Board with effect as of 1 January 2024 and will be presented to the 155th Annual General Meeting.

When reviewing the Remuneration Policies for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board, the feedback that was received over the years during wienerberger's annual engagement activities with proxy advisors and institutional investors was also considered to ensure maximum alignment with market expectations. Specifically for the Remuneration Policy for the Managing Board, a number of elements are being introduced to further: (1) increase the transparency surrounding the performance measures to be used, and their associated weights; (2) refine the definition of discretion; (3) introduce share ownership guidelines; (4) introduce sustainability criteria in the annual variable remuneration; and (5) implement a Performance Share Plan instead of the existing Performance Cash Plan to further align the interests of the Managing Board with that of shareholders.

The present Remuneration Report of wienerberger for the 2023 business year was prepared by the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board and will be submitted to a vote at the 155th Annual General Meeting in 2024. The Remuneration Report provides a comprehensive overview of the remuneration components for current and former members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board, specifying the resulting entitlements and payouts for the 2023 business year. It was prepared in accordance with the provisions of the following guidelines and recommendations: (i) Shareholder Rights Directive II as transposed in the Austrian Stock Corporation Act;

Statement 37 of the Austrian Financial Reporting and Auditing Committee (AFRAC) on the Remuneration Report pursuant to sect. 78c of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz); and (iii) Remuneration Policy 2020-2024 of wienerberger.

As for the performance targets for the 2024 annual bonus and long-term incentive awards (LTI), as in previous years, these will be disclosed to shareholders ahead of the 2024 Annual General Meeting.