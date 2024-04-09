2023 | Remuneration Report
Remuneration Report
Remuneration Report
I. Introduction
Remuneration Policy
The Remuneration Policies for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by shareholders at the 151st Annual General Meeting in 2020. They were drafted considering local and global best practices and also taking into account input received from investors and other market players (such as proxy advisors). The Remuneration Policy for the Managing Board creates a transparent, appropriate, equitable, and performance-driven remuneration system and aims at incentivizing sustainable value creation and the realization of key corporate targets to ensure maximum alignment with shareholders' interests. In addition, the incentive structure built into the Managing Board remuneration system is annually reviewed to determine its suitability for promoting a sustainable increase in enterprise value. The Remuneration Policy for the Managing Board helped to significantly improve wienerberger's performance and to stimulate wienerberger's strong organic growth in line with its ESG targets. It is valid for the period from 2020 to 2024 and can be viewed on the company's website (wienerberger.com).
According to regulatory requirements, the Remuneration Policies must be presented to the Annual General Meeting in case of material changes or at least every fourth financial year, which in 2024 is the case for wienerberger. Against this background, an independent advisory firm has been instructed by the Supervisory Board as an independent consultant to review (i) the current Remuneration Policy for the Managing Board considering the regulatory requirements as well as the expectations of investors and proxy advisors as well as
- the current Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board regarding its competitiveness. Based on the results of the review, discus- sions between the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Managing Board as well as feedback of the Managing Board, revised Remuneration Policies for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board have been prepared and approved by the
Supervisory Board with effect as of 1 January 2024 and will be presented to the 155th Annual General Meeting.
When reviewing the Remuneration Policies for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board, the feedback that was received over the years during wienerberger's annual engagement activities with proxy advisors and institutional investors was also considered to ensure maximum alignment with market expectations. Specifically for the Remuneration Policy for the Managing Board, a number of elements are being introduced to further: (1) increase the transparency surrounding the performance measures to be used, and their associated weights; (2) refine the definition of discretion; (3) introduce share ownership guidelines; (4) introduce sustainability criteria in the annual variable remuneration; and (5) implement a Performance Share Plan instead of the existing Performance Cash Plan to further align the interests of the Managing Board with that of shareholders.
Remuneration Report
The present Remuneration Report of wienerberger for the 2023 business year was prepared by the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board and will be submitted to a vote at the 155th Annual General Meeting in 2024. The Remuneration Report provides a comprehensive overview of the remuneration components for current and former members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board, specifying the resulting entitlements and payouts for the 2023 business year. It was prepared in accordance with the provisions of the following guidelines and recommendations: (i) Shareholder Rights Directive II as transposed in the Austrian Stock Corporation Act;
- Statement 37 of the Austrian Financial Reporting and Auditing Committee (AFRAC) on the Remuneration Report pursuant to sect. 78c of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz); and (iii) Remuneration Policy 2020-2024 of wienerberger.
As for the performance targets for the 2024 annual bonus and long-term incentive awards (LTI), as in previous years, these will be disclosed to shareholders ahead of the 2024 Annual General Meeting.
3
Remuneration Report
II. Executive Summary
wienerberger achieves solid results in 2023 despite headwinds from declining markets
Across the Group, the 2023 business year was marked by persistently high interest rates and historically high inflation. This macro -economic situation paired with geopolitical and global economic uncertainties resulted in strong headwinds in all of wienerberger's markets. Despite this challenging environment, wienerberger not only outperformed its end markets, but also met the expectations placed in the company. The Group's strong commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets is fully in line with its Strategy 2023 and the targets were overachieved.
The Supervisory Board strictly applied the Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders in 2020, which is continuing to prove highly effective in incentivizing sustainable value creation and realizing key corporate targets in line with shareholders' interests. No increases have been proposed to any of the incentive plans and no discretion was applied by the Supervisory Board during 2023.
Overview of remuneration components
Table 1 below provides an overview of the remuneration components as foreseen in the Remuneration Policy:
Managing Board's Pay Components
Maximum Opportunity
Performance Measures
Performance
Other Components
(weighting)
Period
Variable
Short-Term
100% of base salary
- Operating EBITDA
1 Year
- Performance targets
Incentive
(1/3)
determined prospectively
- Free Cash Flow (1/3)
- Payment deferred to next
- Efficiency Enhancing
year
Measures (1/3)
Long-Term
CEO: 175% of base salary
- Relative TSR (1/3)
3 Years
- Performance targets
Incentive
Other Managing Board
- ROCE (1/3)
disclosed prospectively
Members: 150% of base salary
- ESG (1/3)
- 2-yearlock-up period
Fixed
Base Salary
In accordance with employment agreement and indexed from time to time
Benefits & Pension
Incidental benefits covering company car, insurance, voluntary defined-contribution pension agreement
4
Remuneration Report
Overview of Managing Board remuneration in 2023
The results achieved by wienerberger are reflected in the remuneration for the Managing Board, with all performance targets set by the Supervisory Board, and disclosed ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Table 2 shows a summary of the earned fixed remuneration and entitlements to short-term and long-term incentives in the 2023 business year.
Table 2: Fixed, short-term and long-term remuneration 2023
Remuneration of Managing Board Members
Fixed
Short-term
Long-term
Calculated total
in EUR
Remuneration
incentive
incentive 1)
Total gross
net 2)
Heimo Scheuch
CEO
2023
1,050,748
971,112
1,558,509
3,580,369
1,694,726
Gerhard Hanke
CFO
2023
496,239
464,212
745,000
1,705,451
851,013
Solveig Menard-Galli
COO
2023
481,142
459,331
723,231
1,663,704
832,227
Harald Schwarzmayr
COO
2023
511,548
472,778
758,747
1,743,073
867,943
- LTI entitlement in 2023 refers to entitlements for LTI plan 2021, LTI plan 2022 and LTI plan 2023. // 2) Calculated total net corresponds to the value after payroll deduction of mandatory social security contributions and wage tax according to Austrian Law. The actual final net amount depends on the applicable law at the time of the payout (2023-2026) and the individual tax situation of each board member.
Overview of Supervisory Board remuneration in 2023
Since 2020, remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board has been divided into annual fixed remuneration for Supervisory Board work and annual fixed remuneration for committee work. Table 3 below shows an overview of the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board earned in the 2023 business year.
Table 3: Overview of Supervisory Board remuneration in 2023
2023
Remuneration of Supervisory Board
Fixed Supervisory
Fixed remuneration
Total
in EUR
Board remuneration
for committee work
remuneration
Peter Steiner
170,000
30,000
200,000
Myriam Meyer
105,000
30,000
135,000
Katrien Beuls 2)
52,822
13,205
66,027
Thomas Birtel
80,000
20,000
100,000
Effie K. Datson2)
52,822
13,205
66,027
David Davies 1)
80,000
40,000
120,000
Marc Grynberg
80,000
20,000
100,000
Peter Johnson 3)
27,397
6,849
34,247
Regina Prehofer 3)
27,397
6,849
34,247
Oswald Schmid 3)
27,397
6,849
34,247
Total
702,836
186,959
889,795
1) Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee // 2) Member of the Supervisory Board since May 5, 2023 // 3) Member of the Supervisory Board until May 5, 2023
All Supervisory Board members continued to make significant contribution to wienerberger's strategic direction. As in previous years, all Supervisory Board members recorded a strong attendance record.
5
Remuneration Report
III. Managing Board Remuneration
The Nomination & Remuneration Committee, in close cooperation with the Supervisory Board, is responsible for the structure of the remuneration system. It deals with all matters relating to the remuneration of the Managing Board members and the content of their employment contracts. The goal of the remuneration system is to align corporate goals with corporate strategy and shareholders' interests. Moreover, the members of the Managing Board are to receive remuneration that is appropriate by national and international standards.
Fixed remuneration component
The fixed remuneration component reflects the functions and the scope of responsibility of the respective Managing Board member. Its adequacy is evaluated by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee against companies that are both smaller and larger in size, industry, geography, or complexity. In addition to Austrian companies, companies considered that operate broadly in the same industry as wienerberger include: Uponor OYJ, CRH Plc, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Boral Limited, Holcim Ltd, Kingspan Group Plc, Rockwool A/S, Heidelberg Cement AG, Ibstock Plc, Forterra Plc, and Sika AG as well as adjusted to reflect macroeconomic conditions, such as the consumer price indices that are commonly applied in Austria.
Table 4 below shows the fixed remuneration of the Managing Board members during the 2023 and 2022 business years. In line with common practice in Austria, fixed remuneration is divided into fourteen installments and paid at the end of each month; twice a year, the amount of the monthly salary is doubled. The fixed remuneration of the Managing Board Members is adjusted annually on the basis of Statistics Austria's consumer price index (CPI).
Table 4: Fixed remuneration
in EUR
2023
2022
Heimo Scheuch
1,050,748
944,865
Gerhard Hanke
496,239
460,000
Solveig Menard-Galli
481,142
460,000
Harald Schwarzmayr
511,548
460,000
Total
2,539,677
2,324,865
Variable remuneration component
Variable remuneration is composed of a short-term (STI) and a long-term (LTI) component, which is reviewed by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee on an annual basis.
Variable remuneration is designed to create incentives to motivate the Managing Board to achieve key strategic targets and a sustainable increase in enterprise value. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee is focused on ensuring that there is a strong pay-for-performance culture within the organization and the greatest possible alignment between shareholders' interests and that of the Managing Board. The Remuneration Policy devised by the Supervisory Board ensures a high degree of transparency by linking the performance targets to the communicated business strategy and market guidance, including of ESG targets. The performance targets set under incentive schemes are disclosed to all stakeholders on wienerberger's website on a prospective basis ahead of the Annual General Meetings, making it one of the few companies to provide such level of transparency to the market.
6
Remuneration Report
Short-term variable remuneration (STI)
For the Managing Board members, STI opportunities are capped at 100% of base salary, and are solely conditional on the attainment of short-term corporate financial targets that are directly aligned with wienerberger's strategy: (1) operating EBITDA; (2) free cash flow; and (3) EBITDA from efficiency-enhancing measures (including the "Fast Forward" program).wienerberger drives many different initiatives to increase efficiency. The largest of these is the "Fast Forward" program, implemented in 2018. The "Fast Forward" program provides the framework for measures to increase efficiency and improve profitability. Through strategic investments in the areas of operational excellence, innovation, digitization and sustainability, a substantial EBITDA contribution is to be generated as part of the "Fast Forward" program between 2021 and 2023.
Each measure is equally weighted and the specific targets are defined at the end of the business year, set on the basis of all information available at that time, by a resolution of the Supervisory Board on the basis of a recommendation by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The earned entitlements are paid out in the following year. The performance targets attached for each measure selected were disclosed prospectively ahead of the Annual General Meeting, which can be accessed on the company's website (wienerberger.com).
The Managing Board's STI target attainment and corresponding entitlements are shown in Table 5a and 5b, respectively. More spe- cifically, during the period under review, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee noted the following performance achieved by the Managing Board:
- Operating EBITDA: EBITDA as reported adjusted for effects from sale of non-core assets as well as structural adjustments.
- Free Cash Flow: adjusted by cash effective structural adjustments.
- EBITDA from Efficiency-Enhancing Measures (including the "Fast Forward" Program): The calculation for the "Fast Forward" EBITDA contribution comprises manufacturing excellence, supply chain management, general and administrative expense, inno- vation and procurement.
Consequently, the target attainment and the earned entitlements for the 2023 business year (paid out in 2024) are as follows:
Table 5a: Target attainment for STI in 2023
Minimum
Maximum
target
100% target
target
attainment
attainment
attainment
Actual target attainment
Target
Weighting
in MEUR
in MEUR
in MEUR
in MEUR / %
2023
operating EBITDA
33%
750
800
850
810.8
111%
Free cash flow
33%
250
288
330
272.9
60%
EBITDA from efficiency-enhancing
measures
33%
30
45
50
45.6
106%
Table 5b: Earned entitlements for STI in 2023
Earned
entitlement
Payout in
in EUR
in 2023 1)
2024
Heimo Scheuch
971,112
971,112
Gerhard Hanke
464,212
464,212
Solveig Menard-Galli
459,331
459,331
Harald Schwarzmayr
472,778
472,778
Total
2,367,433
2,367,433
1) Assessment base is the last fixed annual remuneration after application of consumer price index
7
Remuneration Report
For the 2022 business year, the target attainment and the earned entitlements were as follows:
Table 6a: Target attainment for STI in 2022
Minimum
Maximum
target
100% target
target
attainment
attainment
attainment
Actual target attainment
Target
Weighting
in MEUR
in MEUR
in MEUR
in MEUR / %
2022
EBITDA LFL
33%
700
760
780
999.6
>150 %
Free cash flow
33%
310
385
400
597.7
>150 %
EBITDA from efficiency-enhancing
measures
33%
20
45
50
48.3
133%
Table 6b: Earned entitlements for STI in 2022
Earned
entitlement
Payout in
in EUR
in 2022
2023
Heimo Scheuch
944,865
944,865
Gerhard Hanke
460,000
460,000
Solveig Menard-Galli
460,000
460,000
Harald Schwarzmayr
460,000
460,000
Total
2,324,865
2,324,865
Long-term variable remuneration (LTI)
Every member of the Managing Board is entitled to a long-term variable remuneration component that is designed as a long-term incentive (LTI) program. The LTI program is structured as a share-based remuneration program (Performance Cash Plan) with a performance period of three years and a lock-up period of another two years for allocated shares. The CEO is eligible to be granted awards at a maximum of 175% of the fixed remuneration and the remaining Managing Board members a maximum of 150% of the fixed remuneration.
For the business years 2021 to 2024, the following performance measures for the LTI program were set for all members of the Managing Board:
- Relative total shareholder return (relative TSR is measured by the performance of the peer group, which is the companies listed in the STOXX® Europe 600 Construction & Material Index). Relative TSR creates an incentive to increase the long-term earnings power of the company and is directly aligned with shareholder interests by centering on the long-term creation of shareholder value.
- Return on capital employed after tax (ROCE)
ROCE is the key indicator of wienerberger's value-oriented business management. It reflects the value creation by the regional organisation and by the Group as a whole. ROCE meets the requirements of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance and is used by investors to assess long-term profitability and capital efficiency.
- Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets in line with the Strategy 2023. In this case, this is reduction of CO2 emissions.
The relevant targets for relative TSR, ROCE, and the reduction of CO2 emissions (ESG target) were defined by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and submitted to the plenary of the Supervisory Board for adoption. The targets were determined on the basis of all information available at the time of adoption. Moreover, a target corridor with upper and lower limits was defined. The performance targets attached for each measure selected were disclosed prospectively ahead of the Annual General Meeting, which can be accessed on the company's website (wienerberger.com).
8
Remuneration Report
Tables 7, 8 and 9 show the degree of target attainment for the LTI 2023, LTI 2022 and LTI 2021, and Table 10 shows the entitlements resulting from the degree of target attainment for LTI 2023, LTI 2022 and LTI 2021 in the 2023 business year. During the three-year performance period, entitlements are allocated based on target achievements. The actual payout is done after the end of the three-year performance period, with at least 50% paid out in wienerberger shares and not more than 50% in cash. LTI 2021 is paid out in 2024, while LTI 2022 is paid out in 2025 and LTI 2023 is paid out in 2026. The calculation of the share component is based on the average share price during the last 20 ATX trading days of the performance period. The members of the Managing Board will notify wienerberger about the desired amount of share uptake of the vested amount (which needs to be at least 50%) within 14 days of the auditor's opinion being available for the last financial year of the LTI performance period. The total amount of shares transferred in connection with the LTI 2021 will be reported at the 2024 Annual General Meeting as well as in the Remuneration Report for the 2024 business year.
As the target achievement was determined on the basis of a cash payment and the exchange ratio for the share component will therefore only be defined at a later date, the cash amount was used as the fair value in the measurement. For the business year 2023 covering LTI 2021, LTI 2022 and LTI 2023, an expense including incidental costs of € 4,119 thousand was recognized in the reporting year, of which 50% was recognized in equity for the share portion and 50% was recognized as a provision for the cash portion.
Table 7: Target attainment for LTI 2023 in 2023
Minimum
Maximum
target
100% target
target
Actual target attainment
Target
Weighting
attainment
attainment
attainment
in 2023
LTI 2023
Relative total shareholder return
33%
25.0%
50.0%
≥75,0%
> 50,0%
132%
ROCE
33%
11.0%
11.5%
12.0%
11.3%
60%
ESG - reduction of CO2 emissions
33%
14.5%
15.0%
15.5%
15.6%
> 150%
Table 8: Target attainment for LTI 2022 in 2023
Minimum
Maximum
target
100% target
target
Actual target attainment
Target
Weighting
attainment
attainment
attainment
in 2023
LTI 2022
Relative total shareholder return
33%
25.0%
50.0%
≥75,0%
> 50,0%
132%
ROCE
33%
11.0%
11.5%
12.0%
11.3%
60%
ESG - reduction of CO2 emissions
33%
10.0%
11.7%
12.3%
15.6%
> 150%
Table 9: Target attainment for LTI 2021 in 2023
Minimum
Maximum
target
100% target
target
Actual target attainment
Target
Weighting
attainment
attainment
attainment
in 2023
LTI 2021
Relative total shareholder return
33%
25.0%
50.0%
≥75,0%
> 50,0%
132%
ROCE
33%
10.2%
10.6%
11.1%
11.3%
> 150%
ESG - reduction of CO2 emissions
33%
5.0%
6.7%
7.2%
15.6%
> 150%
9
Remuneration Report
Table 10: Earned entitlements for LTI 2021, LTI 2022 and LTI 2023 as of 31/12/2023
Assessment
in EUR
base 1)
2023
Heimo Scheuch
1,050,748
Gerhard Hanke
502,279
Solveig Menard-Galli
496,998
Harald Schwarzmayr
511,548
Total
2,561,574
2022
Heimo Scheuch
1,050,748
Gerhard Hanke
502,279
Solveig Menard-Galli
496,998
Harald Schwarzmayr
511,548
Total
2,561,574
2021
Heimo Scheuch
1,050,748
Gerhard Hanke
502,279
Solveig Menard-Galli
496,998
Harald Schwarzmayr
511,548
Total
2,561,574
Earned
Earned
Earned
entitlement ²)
entitlement ²)
entitlement ²)
in 2021
in 2022
in 2023
Sum after cap
Cap3)
400,414
400,414
1,838,809
191,406
191,406
753,419
189,394
189,394
745,498
194,938
194,938
767,322
976,152
976,152
4,105,048
472,433
446,269
918,701
1,838,809
204,444
213,326
417,770
753,419
204,444
211,083
415,527
745,498
204,444
217,262
421,707
767,322
1,085,766
1,087,940
2,173,706
4,105,048
525,000
472,433
711,826
1,709,259
1,838,809
163,474
204,444
340,268
708,186
753,419
218,299
204,444
322,755
745,498
745,498
215,544
204,444
346,547
766,535
767,322
1,122,317
1,085,766
1,721,396
3,929,478
4,105,048
- Assessment base is the last fixed annual remuneration after application of consumer price index // 2) No more than one third of the maximum amount per year, payout not earlier than 2024 for LTI 2021 and 2025 for LTI 2022, at least 50% in shares // 3) Upper limit for maximum target attainment
10
