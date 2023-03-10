Wienerberger : Report of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG on the exclusion of the purchase right (subscription right) of existing shareholders

Report of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG on the exclusion of the purchase right (subscription right) of existing shareholders pursuant to Sec.

65 para. 1b in conjunction with 71 Para. 1 in conjunction with 153 para. 4

Austrian Stock Corporation Act

1. Sale of treasury shares by other means and authorization to exclude the purchase right (exclusion of subscription rights)

By resolution of the 153rd Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG, FN 77676f (the "Company "), held on 3 May 2022, the Managing Board (Vorstand) was authorized pursuant to Sec. 65 para. 1b of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - "AktG"), for a period of five years from the date of the resolution and subject to approval of the Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat), to sell treasury shares of the Company by other means than on the stock exchange or through a public offering and furthermore by excluding the quota-based purchase right of the shareholders (exclusion of subscription rights). Based on this authorization, the Managing Board resolved to sell treasury shares in the Company (the "treasury shares") by other means than on the stock exchange or through a public offering and to use them, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, subject to an exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. In addition to a cash consider- ation, up to 395,000 treasury shares shall be sold as a non-cash transaction currency for the acquisition of all shares in the four Danish companies Strøjer Tegl A/S, Strøjer Tegl Systems A/S, Strøjer Ejendomme A/S and Strøjer Ler A/S (jointly the "Acquisition") from Strøjer Holding ApS, Denmark (the "Seller") at a valuation of EUR 26.00 per treasury share subject to an exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. The final number of treasury shares for the Acquisition will be determined on the basis of the valuation of EUR 26.00 per treasury share by applying the Danish Krone/Euro exchange rate over an average period as set out in the purchase agreement. The delivery date for treasury shares is expected to be in the second quarter of 2023. The required approval of the Supervisory Board for the aforementioned use of treasury shares is expected to be obtained on 27 March 2023.

2. Interest of the Company

The treasury shares are intended to be used as a non-cash purchase price component for the Acquisition and delivered to the Seller subject to an exclusion of subscription rights of shareholders. This is advantageous for and in the interest of the Company for several reasons: (i) The use of treasury shares of a listed stock corporation is common and recognized in international M&A trans- actions. The well-proven procedure allows for a quick and flexible payment of the purchase price for the sake of executing the Acquisition; (ii) In comparison to a public placement of treasury shares or a sale on the stock exchange, the planned use of treasury shares for the Acquisition does not involve the risk of negative price fluctuations (particularly in volatile markets) resulting in detrimental effects on the execution of the transaction; (iii) Additionally, the use of treasury shares expands the shareholder structure of the Company to include a long-term investor. Wienerberger has agreed with the Seller on a lock-up period of several years with regard to the treasury shares delivered to the Seller. The shares are therefore in firm hands for this period; (iv) A public offering