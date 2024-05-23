23 May 2024

Report of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG on the exclusion of the purchase right (subscription right) of existing shareholders pursuant to Sec 65 (1b) in conjunction with Sec 171 (1) and Sec 153 (4) Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) in the event of a sale of treasury shares

1. Sale of treasury shares in other ways and authorization to exclude the purchase right (exclusion of subscription rights)

By resolution of the 155th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG, FN 77676 f (the "Com- pany"), on 7 May 2024, the Managing Board was authorized pursuant to Sec 65 (1b) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG), for a period of five years from the date of the resolution and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to sell treasury shares in the Company in ways other than via the stock exchange or a public offer and to exclude the shareholders' pro rata purchase rights (exclusion of subscription rights). Based on this authorization, the Managing Board intends to sell treasury shares in the Company (the "Treasury Shares") in ways other than via the stock exchange or a public offer and, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to use these while excluding the shareholders' subscription rights. The treasury shares shall be used for the employee participation program for US employees of companies of the Wienerberger Group in the US, in particular General Shale Brick, Inc. ("ESPP USA"). Under the ESPP USA, US employees have the opportunity to acquire shares listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange under ISIN AT0000831706. For every two shares purchased ("Investment Shares"), the participating employee receives one Wienerberger AG share without any further consideration ("Matching Share") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ESPP USA ("Plan Conditions") (2+1 model). ESPP USA is administered by Global Shares Inc. as plan administrator ("Plan Administrator"). The Plan Administrator will hold the shares in trust on behalf of the US employees for the duration of the program. For this reason, the Treasury Shares will be transferred directly to the Plan Administrator to be held in trust on behalf of the US employees under the ESPP USA.

At the end of the offer period of ESPP USA, the total investment of all participating employees under the ESPP USA amounted to the equivalent of approximately EUR 110,000. For this total investment amount, Wienerberger AG sells and transfers Treasury Shares as Investment Shares to the Plan Administrator as trustee for the participating employees. In addition, Wienerberger AG sells and transfers one Matching Share for every two Investment Shares without any further consideration by the participating employees to the Plan Administrator as trustee for the participating employees. The costs for the Matching Shares are borne by companies of the Wienerberger Group in the US, in particular General Shale Brick, Inc. and a reimbursement of costs is paid to Wiener- berger AG. In total, Wienerberger AG will therefore acquire Treasury Shares for the ESPP USA at a price of approximately EUR 110,000 (taking into account the fact that only whole shares are deliv- ered) as Investment Shares and additionally one Matching Share for every two Investment Shares, whereby Wienerberger will receive a cost compensation of approximately EUR 55,000 (taking into account the fact that only whole shares are delivered) for the Matching Shares.

The transfer of the Treasury Shares to the Plan Administrator is expected to take place on 13 June 2024 ("Closing"). On the day of Closing, both the Investment Shares and the Matching Shares will