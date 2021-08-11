Wienerberger : Report on the First Half-Year 2021 | PDF 8 MB
08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
2 0 2 1 | R e p o r t o n t h e F i r s t H a l f -Ye a r
Key Performance Indicators
Earnings Data
1-6/2021
1-6/2020
Chg. in %
1-12/2020
Revenues
in MEUR
1,867.5
1,641.5
+14
3,354.6
EBITDA LFL 1)
in MEUR
308.4
254.1
+21
558.7
EBITDA
in MEUR
307.0
261.9
+17
558.0
Operating EBIT
in MEUR
181.3
136.5
+33
305.1
Impairment charges to assets
in MEUR
0.0
-23.3
>100
-22.3
Impairment charges to goodwill
in MEUR
-10.7
-93.5
+89
-90.4
EBIT
in MEUR
170.6
19.7
>100
192.5
Profit before tax
in MEUR
144.7
8.6
>100
148.7
Net result
in MEUR
112.6
-29.4
>100
88.5
Earnings per share
in EUR
1.00
-0.26
>100
0.79
Free cash flow 2)
in MEUR
44.2
-60.0
>100
397.3
Maintenance capex
in MEUR
43.3
46.1
-6
125.9
Special capex
in MEUR
32.0
21.9
+46
75.2
Ø Employees
in FTE
17,180
16,360
+5
16,619
Balance Sheet Data
30/6/2021
31/12/2020
Chg. in %
Equity 3)
in MEUR
1,834.7
1,749.0
+5
Net debt
in MEUR
946.1
882.1
+7
Capital employed
in MEUR
2,752.6
2,594.1
+6
Total assets
in MEUR
4,339.6
4,327.0
0
Gearing
in %
51.6
50.4
-
Stock Exchange Data
1-6/2021
1-12/2020
Chg. in %
Share price high
in EUR
34.14
28.26
+21
Share price low
in EUR
26.16
11.59
>100
Share price at end of period
in EUR
32.50
26.08
+25
Shares outstanding (weighted) 4)
in 1,000
112,273
112,680
0
Market capitalization at end of period
in MEUR
3,743.6
3,004.1
+25
Operating Segments 1-6/2021
Wienerberger
Wienerberger
North
Group
Wienerberger
in MEUR and % 5)
Building Solutions
Piping Solutions
America
eliminations
Group
External revenues
1,115.4
(+10%)
569.7
(+21%)
180.2
(+16%)
1,865.3
(+14%)
Inter-company revenues
2.2
(+20%)
0.1
(-28%)
0.0
(0%)
0.0
2.3
(+19%)
Revenues
1,117.6
(+10%)
569.8
(+21%)
180.2
(+16%)
0.0
1,867.5
(+14%)
EBITDA LFL 1)
219.2
(+19%)
60.0
(+13%)
29.2
(+74%)
308.4
(+21%)
EBITDA
220.3
(+15%)
60.9
(+14%)
25.7
(+48%)
307.0
(+17%)
Adjusted for effects from consolidation, FX, sale of core and non-core assets as well as structural adjustments // 2) Cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities and cash outflows from the repayment of lease liabilities plus special capex and net payments made for the acquisition of companies //
Equity including non-controlling interests // 4) Adjusted for treasury stock // 5) Changes in % to the comparable prior year period are shown in brackets
Explanatory notes to the report: Rounding differences may arise from automatic processing of data.
Report on the First Half-Year of 2021
Contents
2
Chief Executive's
Review
___
4
Financial Review
___
6
Operating Segments
___
6
Wienerberger Building Solutions
8
Wienerberger
Piping Solutions
10
North America
___
12
2nd Quarter of 2021
___
14
Condensed Interim Financial Statements (IFRS)
___
14
Consolidated
Income Statement
14
Consolidated
Statement of
Comprehensive
Income
15
Consolidated Balance
Sheet
16
Consolidated
Statement of
Cash Flows
17
Consolidated
Statement of Changes in Equity
___
18
Operating Segments
___
20
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
___
29
Statement by the Managing Board
___
30
Production Sites
___
32
Financial Calendar
___
2
Chief Executive's Review
Dear Shareholders,
As the very satisfactory mid-year results of our three Business Units show, we have emerged from the crisis stronger than before. Despite partly muted developments in its core markets and a slow return to the pre-crisis level, the Wienerberger Group generated record revenues of
1,867.5 million in the first half of the year, up by 14% from the previous year. EBITDA LFL grew to € 308.4 million, which corresponds to a 21% increase compared to the prior year's period. Overall, we significantly surpassed even the record results of the first half of 2019. Our per- formance has thus caught up with the successful pre-crisis year 2019 and is again in line with the positive trends of recent years.
The record mid-year results for 2021 are attributable, above all, to organic growth through innovative product solutions and the consistent implementation of our Self- help program, thus confirming the success of our strategic orientation. The substantial progress achieved in the first
half of the year in our efforts to attain our ESG targets constitutes a central component of our success. Particularly in view of the most recent manifestations of climate change in large parts of Europe, we will continue to consistently pursue our sustainable growth strategy in line with ambitious ESG criteria and a special focus on inno- vation, sustainability and digitalization.
Wienerberger has set itself the ambitious target of reducing its CO2 emissions by 15% until 2023 as compared to 2020 and becoming climate neutral by 2050 at the lat- est. I am proud to report that we are well on track to reach our ambitious targets by 2023. This is happening along the entire value chain from product development to sourcing to production and the use, re-use or recycling of our products. Today, Wienerberger is at the forefront of addressing increasing customer demand for sustainable solutions with its energy-efficient building material solu- tions, such as climate-neutral bricks, solar panels integrated into roof surfaces, and solutions for green facades in the renovation segment. Thanks to its smart infrastructure solutions for example in the area of rainwater manage- ment, the Wienerberger Group is also actively contributing to environmental protection to prevent flash flooding in both urban and rural areas.
The torrential rainstorms experienced in large parts of Europe emphasize the importance of sustainable solutions in energy and water management. In recent years, Wienerberger has already developed a wide variety of products and systems in this field. Moreover, as the effects of climate change become more and more noticeable, there is an increasingly strong argument for the use of robust construction materials. Bricks, thanks to their ability to regulate the indoor climate, are the ideal building material for meeting these challenges. Brick walls keep homes warm in winter and cool in summer and are therefore sustainable and resource-efficient. Playing a pioneering role in the construction industry, Wienerberger is focusing on the development of smart building materials and infrastructure solutions as well as value-enhancing innovations based on networking and digitalization for new build, renovation and infrastructure.
In line with past practice, the Wienerberger Group remains focused on achieving continuous growth in its
3
core markets and segments. This goal is being pursued through organic growth driven by innovations made possible by consistent investments in research, the development of new technologies, and the right talents on the one hand, and through external growth, on the other hand. The most recent acquisition of FloPlast in United Kingdom and Cork Plastics in Ireland has sustainably strengthened our position in the renovation and in-house segments and enables us, in particular, to provide smart and sustainable solutions for water management in both areas of business based on our combined product portfolio.
In general, our outlook for the second half of the year is positive. At the beginning of July, based on our expectation of an especially strong performance for the business year 2021, we announced an upward revision of our guidance for EBITDA LFL to € 620-640 million (previously
600-620million).
We assume that the high sales volumes of the first half of the year, especially in the infrastructure and renovation markets, will level off to a certain extent in the second half. Generally speaking, we foresee a continuation of the mostly positive development of the three Business Units. Additionally, enhanced internal value creation in the in-house and infrastructure segments thanks to Wienerberger's successful ongoing transformation into a full-range provider of smart system solutions will continue to ensure a satisfactory performance in the second half of the year.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.