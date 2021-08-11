Wienerberger : Report on the First Half-Year 2021 | PDF 8 MB

The record mid-year results for 2021 are attributable, above all, to organic growth through innovative product solutions and the consistent implementation of our Self- help program, thus confirming the success of our strategic orientation. The substantial progress achieved in the first

1,867.5 million in the first half of the year, up by 14% from the previous year. EBITDA LFL grew to € 308.4 million, which corresponds to a 21% increase compared to the prior year's period. Overall, we significantly surpassed even the record results of the first half of 2019. Our per- formance has thus caught up with the successful

As the very satisfactory mid-year results of our three Business Units show, we have emerged from the crisis stronger than before. Despite partly muted developments in its core markets and a slow return to the pre-crisis level, the Wienerberger Group generated record revenues of

half of the year in our efforts to attain our ESG targets constitutes a central component of our success. Particularly in view of the most recent manifestations of climate change in large parts of Europe, we will continue to consistently pursue our sustainable growth strategy in line with ambitious ESG criteria and a special focus on inno- vation, sustainability and digitalization.

Wienerberger has set itself the ambitious target of reducing its CO2 emissions by 15% until 2023 as compared to 2020 and becoming climate neutral by 2050 at the lat- est. I am proud to report that we are well on track to reach our ambitious targets by 2023. This is happening along the entire value chain from product development to sourcing to production and the use, re-use or recycling of our products. Today, Wienerberger is at the forefront of addressing increasing customer demand for sustainable solutions with its energy-efficient building material solu- tions, such as climate-neutral bricks, solar panels integrated into roof surfaces, and solutions for green facades in the renovation segment. Thanks to its smart infrastructure solutions for example in the area of rainwater manage- ment, the Wienerberger Group is also actively contributing to environmental protection to prevent flash flooding in both urban and rural areas.

The torrential rainstorms experienced in large parts of Europe emphasize the importance of sustainable solutions in energy and water management. In recent years, Wienerberger has already developed a wide variety of products and systems in this field. Moreover, as the effects of climate change become more and more noticeable, there is an increasingly strong argument for the use of robust construction materials. Bricks, thanks to their ability to regulate the indoor climate, are the ideal building material for meeting these challenges. Brick walls keep homes warm in winter and cool in summer and are therefore sustainable and resource-efficient. Playing a pioneering role in the construction industry, Wienerberger is focusing on the development of smart building materials and infrastructure solutions as well as value-enhancing innovations based on networking and digitalization for new build, renovation and infrastructure.

In line with past practice, the Wienerberger Group remains focused on achieving continuous growth in its