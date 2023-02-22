Wienerberger : Report on the Full Year 2022

Adjusted for effects from sale of core and non-core assets as well as structural adjustments // 2) Cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities and cash outflows from the repayment of lease liabilities plus special capex and net payments made for the acquisition of companies // 3) Equity including non controlling interests // 4) Adjusted for treasury stock // 5) Changes in % to the comparable prior year period are shown in brackets // Explanatory notes to the report: Rounding differences may arise from automatic processing of data.
3
Heimo Scheuch Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG,
CEO
RESULTS
Our Commitment to Sustainability
Our Program 2023 is founded on three environment-related pillars: decarbonization, biodiversity, and the circular economy.
Decarbonization
Biodiversity
Circular economy
Energy efficiency and decarbonization
Biodiversity is a crucial topic for each of
One of our ecological targets is to put even
are central topics in all of Wienerberger's
our 216 production sites. At Wienerberger
greater emphasis on a circular economy.
business areas. We therefore share the
we feel dutybound to respect nature reser-
On the one hand, secondary raw materials
global vision of a CO₂-neutral economy
ves and to use our resources sparingly. By
from internal or external sources are to be
and are determined to contribute to cli-
fostering biodiversity, we will further opti-
reintroduced into the production proces-
mate protection with our products. In our
mize our land use in order to contribute
ses after thorough quality checks. On the
ceramic production, we will further reduce
toward an increased presence of flora and
other hand, products are to be designed so
our greenhouse gas emissions through the
fauna. We have therefore set ourselves the
as to be reusable at the end of their service
technological optimization of our produc-
ambitious target of integrating all our local
life. This underlines our strong commit-
tion processes and by increasing the use of
activities aimed at protecting biodiversity
ment to resource efficiency and closed
green electricity at all Wienerberger pro-
into a uniform program.
value creation cycles. Our target is to
duction sites. Alongside improvements
ensure that 100% of our new products are
of existing processes, we are employing
recyclable or reusable.
new technologies and developing inno-
vative products in R&D projects in order
to reach our ambitious targets for 2023
and beyond.
Target 2023
Target 2023
Target 2023
Reduction of our
A biodiversity program
100% of our new products
CO₂ emissions by 15%
for all our sites
designed to be reusable
as compared to 2020
or recyclable
"Sustainability has always been an integral part of Wienerberger's corporate strategy. With our sustainable solutions for housing con- struction, energy-efficient renovation, and water management we are continuously improving people's quality of life. By meeting our ambitious short-,medium-, and long-term sustainability targets, we will give future generations the same opportunities we have today. Our measures aimed at decarbonization, the preservation of biodiversity, and a circular economy
are our contribution to a sustainable fu- ture. We are convinced that with intensified efforts, additional know-how, and further investments we can still achieve much more."
4
RESULTS
Our 2023 ESG Targets
We are clearly committed to achieving climate neutrality and actively support the European Green Deal. The highest possible level of transparency of our progress in the fight against climate change is important to us. Alongside long-term sustainability targets, we therefore also set ourselves ambitious short- and medium-term targets. However, in order to adequately address all ecological, social, and societal challenges, we have extended our Sustainability Program and turned it into an all-encompassing ESG Program.
