Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32:47 2023-02-22 am EST
28.62 EUR   +0.35%
01:07aWienerberger : Report on the Full Year 2022
PU
01:07aWienerberger : Presentation - Results FY 2022
PU
01:07aWienerberger : Präsentation - Ergebnisse FY 2022 (nur in Englisch verfügbar)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wienerberger : Report on the Full Year 2022

02/22/2023 | 01:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 | Results

RESULTS

Key Performance Indicators

Earnings Data

2022

2021

Chg. in %

2020

Revenues

in MEUR

4,976.7

3,971.3

+25

3,354.6

Operating EBITDA 1)

in MEUR

1,020.9

693.9

+47

561.4

EBITDA

in MEUR

1,026.2

694.3

+48

558.0

Operating EBIT

in MEUR

739.6

431.2

+72

305.1

Impairment charges to assets

in MEUR

-18.4

0.0

<-100

-22.3

Impairment charges to goodwill

in MEUR

0.0

-10.7

>100

-90.4

EBIT

in MEUR

721.2

420.4

+72

192.5

Profit before tax

in MEUR

688.3

374.3

+84

148.7

Net result

in MEUR

567.9

310.7

+83

88.5

Free cash flow 2)

in MEUR

597.7

420.6

+42

397.3

Maintenance Capex

in MEUR

134.7

120.4

+12

125.9

Special Capex

in MEUR

217.9

159.4

+37

75.2

ROCE

in %

18.1

12.2

-

8.9

Ø Employees

in FTE

19,078

17,624

+8

16,619

Balance Sheet Data

2022

2021

Chg. in %

2020

Equity 3)

in MEUR

2,450.4

2,149.1

+14

1,749.0

Net debt

in MEUR

1,079.3

1,134.5

-5

882.1

Capital employed

in MEUR

3,492.9

3,248.1

+8

2,594.1

Total assets

in MEUR

5,199.3

4,903.8

+6

4,327.0

Gearing

in %

44.0

52.8

-

50.4

Stock Exchange Data

2022

2021

Chg. in %

2020

Earnings per share

in EUR

5.17

2.75

+88

0.79

Adjusted earnings per share

in EUR

5.34

2.84

+88

1.79

Dividend per share

in EUR

0.90

0.75

+20

0.60

Share price at end of period

in EUR

22.56

32.34

-30

26.08

Shares outstanding (weighted) 4)

in 1,000

109,884

113,105

-3

112,680

Market capitalization at end of period

in MEUR

2,520.7

3,725.2

-32

3,004.1

Operating Segments 2022

Wienerberger

Wienerberger

North

Group

Wienerberger

in MEUR and % 5)

Building Solutions

Piping Solutions

America

eliminations

Group

External Revenues

2,684.9

(+17%)

1,345.7

(+15%)

944.8

(+89%)

4,975.3

(+25%)

Inter-company revenues

1.4

(-72%)

0.4

(+56%)

0.0

(-)

-0.3

1.4

(-71%)

Revenues

2,686.2

(+17%)

1,346.1

(+15%)

944.8

(+89%)

-0.3

4,976.7

(+25%)

Operating EBITDA

654.5

(+37%)

140.5

(+14%)

225.9

(>100%)

1,020.9

(+47%)

EBITDA

662.0

(+39%)

134.1

(+5%)

230.1

(>100%)

1,026.2

(+48%)

EBIT

475.2

(+52%)

57.0

(+15%)

189.0

(>100%)

721.2

(+72%

Total investments

206.7

(+17%)

94.7

(+17%)

51.2

(>100%)

352.6

(+26%)

Capital employed

1,972.7

(+10%)

948.6

(+3%)

571.7

(+6%)

3,492.9

(+8%)

Ø Employees (in FTE)

12,734

(+2%)

3,944

(+9%)

2,400

(+51%)

19,078

(+8%)

  1. Adjusted for effects from sale of core and non-core assets as well as structural adjustments // 2) Cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities and cash outflows from the repayment of lease liabilities plus special capex and net payments made for the acquisition of companies // 3) Equity including non controlling interests // 4) Adjusted for treasury stock // 5) Changes in % to the comparable prior year period are shown in brackets // Explanatory notes to the report: Rounding differences may arise from automatic processing of data.

2

CONTENT

5

17

25

ESG at Wienerberger

Operating Segments

Financial Statements

5

Commitment to Sustainability

17

Wienerberger Building Solutions

31

6

2023 ESG Targets

19

Wienerberger Piping Solutions

Production Sites

21

North America

7

33

23

Financial Review

Financial Calendar

Outlook and Targets

14

Value Management

15

4th Quarter of 2022

3

Heimo Scheuch Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG,
CEO

RESULTS

Our Commitment to Sustainability

Our Program 2023 is founded on three environment-related pillars: decarbonization, biodiversity, and the circular economy.

Decarbonization

Biodiversity

Circular economy

Energy efficiency and decarbonization

Biodiversity is a crucial topic for each of

One of our ecological targets is to put even

are central topics in all of Wienerberger's

our 216 production sites. At Wienerberger

greater emphasis on a circular economy.

business areas. We therefore share the

we feel dutybound to respect nature reser-

On the one hand, secondary raw materials

global vision of a CO₂-neutral economy

ves and to use our resources sparingly. By

from internal or external sources are to be

and are determined to contribute to cli-

fostering biodiversity, we will further opti-

reintroduced into the production proces-

mate protection with our products. In our

mize our land use in order to contribute

ses after thorough quality checks. On the

ceramic production, we will further reduce

toward an increased presence of flora and

other hand, products are to be designed so

our greenhouse gas emissions through the

fauna. We have therefore set ourselves the

as to be reusable at the end of their service

technological optimization of our produc-

ambitious target of integrating all our local

life. This underlines our strong commit-

tion processes and by increasing the use of

activities aimed at protecting biodiversity

ment to resource efficiency and closed

green electricity at all Wienerberger pro-

into a uniform program.

value creation cycles. Our target is to

duction sites. Alongside improvements

ensure that 100% of our new products are

of existing processes, we are employing

recyclable or reusable.

new technologies and developing inno-

vative products in R&D projects in order

to reach our ambitious targets for 2023

and beyond.

Target 2023

Target 2023

Target 2023

Reduction of our

A biodiversity program

100% of our new products

CO emissions by 15%

for all our sites

designed to be reusable

as compared to 2020

or recyclable

"Sustainability has always been an integral part of Wienerberger's corporate strategy. With our sustainable solutions for housing con- struction, energy-efficient renovation, and water management we are continuously improving people's quality of life. By meeting our ambitious short-,medium-, and long-term sustainability targets, we will give future generations the same opportunities we have today. Our measures aimed at decarbonization, the preservation of biodiversity, and a circular economy

are our contribution to a sustainable fu- ture. We are convinced that with intensified efforts, additional know-how, and further investments we can still achieve much more."

4

RESULTS

Our 2023 ESG Targets

We are clearly committed to achieving climate neutrality and actively support the European Green Deal. The highest possible level of transparency of our progress in the fight against climate change is important to us. Alongside long-term sustainability targets, we therefore also set ourselves ambitious short- and medium-term targets. However, in order to adequately address all ecological, social, and societal challenges, we have extended our Sustainability Program and turned it into an all-encompassing ESG Program.

Environment

Social Topics

Governance

Decarbonization

Diversity

Committed to the highest

-15 %

15 

>

%

national and international

governance standards,

less CO₂e emissions

female employees in senior

with a focus on:

management

30 

>

%

female employees in white-collar

positions

Circular Economy

Training

Business strategy

100 %

and Development

Board diversity and

10 %

composition

of new products designed

Executive remuneration

to be reusable or recyclable

more training hours per employee

Succession management

Biodiversity

CSR Projects

100 %

200

biodiversity programs

housing units per year built

for all our sites in place

with our products for people in

need in our local markets

5

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
01:07aWienerberger : Report on the Full Year 2022
PU
01:07aWienerberger : Presentation - Results FY 2022
PU
01:07aWienerberger : Präsentation - Ergebnisse FY 2022 (nur in Englisch verfügbar)
PU
01:02aWienerberger Ag : Wienerberger posts strong organic growth in 2022
EQ
02/21Wienerberger : Amundi Asset Management S.A. kontrolliert weniger als 4% der Stimmrechte, d..
PU
02/21Wienerberger Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of..
EQ
02/08Wienerberger Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of..
EQ
02/03Wienerberger : ESG Roadshow 2023
PU
02/01Pvr : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objecti..
EQ
02/01Wienerberger's Bid for France's Terreal Faces Deeper Probe by Antitrust Watchdog
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIENERBERGER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 948 M 5 280 M 5 280 M
Net income 2022 529 M 564 M 564 M
Net Debt 2022 1 058 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,97x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 3 022 M 3 225 M 3 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 19 058
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,52 €
Average target price 30,99 €
Spread / Average Target 8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG26.42%3 225
CRH PLC18.14%35 434
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED6.72%25 896
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY6.02%24 674
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.9.97%23 078
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG20.38%13 243