Wienerberger : Report on the Full Year 2022

Heimo Scheuch Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG,

RESULTS

Our Commitment to Sustainability

Our Program 2023 is founded on three environment-related pillars: decarbonization, biodiversity, and the circular economy.

Decarbonization Biodiversity Circular economy Energy efficiency and decarbonization Biodiversity is a crucial topic for each of One of our ecological targets is to put even are central topics in all of Wienerberger's our 216 production sites. At Wienerberger greater emphasis on a circular economy. business areas. We therefore share the we feel dutybound to respect nature reser- On the one hand, secondary raw materials global vision of a CO₂-neutral economy ves and to use our resources sparingly. By from internal or external sources are to be and are determined to contribute to cli- fostering biodiversity, we will further opti- reintroduced into the production proces- mate protection with our products. In our mize our land use in order to contribute ses after thorough quality checks. On the ceramic production, we will further reduce toward an increased presence of flora and other hand, products are to be designed so our greenhouse gas emissions through the fauna. We have therefore set ourselves the as to be reusable at the end of their service technological optimization of our produc- ambitious target of integrating all our local life. This underlines our strong commit- tion processes and by increasing the use of activities aimed at protecting biodiversity ment to resource efficiency and closed green electricity at all Wienerberger pro- into a uniform program. value creation cycles. Our target is to duction sites. Alongside improvements ensure that 100% of our new products are of existing processes, we are employing recyclable or reusable. new technologies and developing inno- vative products in R&D projects in order to reach our ambitious targets for 2023 and beyond. Target 2023 Target 2023 Target 2023 Reduction of our A biodiversity program 100% of our new products CO₂ emissions by 15% for all our sites designed to be reusable as compared to 2020 or recyclable

"Sustainability has always been an integral part of Wienerberger's corporate strategy. With our sustainable solutions for housing con- struction, energy-efficient renovation, and water management we are continuously improving people's quality of life. By meeting our ambitious short-,medium-, and long-term sustainability targets, we will give future generations the same opportunities we have today. Our measures aimed at decarbonization, the preservation of biodiversity, and a circular economy

are our contribution to a sustainable fu- ture. We are convinced that with intensified efforts, additional know-how, and further investments we can still achieve much more."

