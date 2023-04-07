Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35:02 2023-04-06 am EDT
25.36 EUR   +0.24%
05:05aWienerberger : Invitation to the 154th Annual General Meeting
PU
05:05aWienerberger : Proposed resolutions at the 154th Annual General Meeting
PU
05:05aWienerberger : CV Effie Konstantine Datson
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wienerberger : Revocation of a power of attorney for IVA (form)

04/07/2023 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revocation of the power of attorney

for the 154th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on Friday, May 5, 2023, 10:00 am Vienna time

at Wiener Stadthalle, Hall F, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1, 1150 Vienna, Austria

Grantor of the power of attorney (shareholder)

First name, surname / company name

Street, zip code, place

Date of birth / registration no.

Securities account no.

Credit institution

Email address (By signing this form, the grantor of the power of attorney confirms that only he/she has access to this email address)

Revocation

I/We revoke the power of attorney granted to the independent proxy

Florian BECKERMANN, LL.M.

c/o IVA - Interessenverband für Anleger beckermann.wienerberger@hauptversammlung.at

to exercise the right to participate and to vote at the 154th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on May 5, 2023.

In respect of the following securities

Wienerberger ordinary shares (ISIN AT0000831706)

No. of shares (If left blank, the revocation covers the number of shares indicated in the depository confirmation)

By this revocation, any instructions given by me/us cease to be effective.

Date

Signature / authorized signature

Signatures of all co-shareholders, if applicable

Please complete and return by May 4, 2023, 12:00 pm Vienna time (time of receipt):

  • By mail to Wienerberger AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel
  • By fax to +43 1 8900 500 50
  • By SWIFT to GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 bzw. Type 599 (please indicate ISIN AT0000831706 in the text)
  • By email to beckermann.wienerberger@hauptversammlung.at((as scanned attachment; TIF, PDF, etc.)
  • Personally upon registration at the venue on the date of the Annual General Meeting

For any further information, please refer to https://www.wienerberger.com.

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 09:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
05:05aWienerberger : Invitation to the 154th Annual General Meeting
PU
05:05aWienerberger : Proposed resolutions at the 154th Annual General Meeting
PU
05:05aWienerberger : CV Effie Konstantine Datson
PU
05:05aWienerberger : CV Katrien Beuls
PU
05:05aWienerberger : CV Dr. Myriam Meyer
PU
05:05aWienerberger : Remuneration Managing Board - Attainment 2022 & Targets 2023
PU
05:05aWienerberger : Power of attorney and voting instructions for IVA (form)
PU
05:05aWienerberger : Power of attorney (form)
PU
05:05aWienerberger : Revocation of a power of attorney for IVA (form)
PU
05:05aWienerberger : Additional information concerning the rights of shareholders
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIENERBERGER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 640 M 5 067 M 5 067 M
Net income 2023 367 M 401 M 401 M
Net Debt 2023 810 M 885 M 885 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,58x
Yield 2023 4,12%
Capitalization 2 687 M 2 934 M 2 934 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 19 078
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 25,36 €
Average target price 32,19 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG12.41%2 934
CRH PLC15.58%35 004
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED10.67%27 127
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-5.81%21 931
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.0.18%21 028
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.62.50%17 183
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer