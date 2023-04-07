Wienerberger : Revocation of a power of attorney (form)

Revocation of the power of attorney
for the 154th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on Friday, May 5, 2023, 10:00 am Vienna time
at Wiener Stadthalle, Hall F, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1, 1150 Vienna, Austria
Grantor of the power of attorney (shareholder)
First name, surname / company name
Credit institution
Revocation
I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted to
First name, surname / company name
Place of residence / registered office
or his/her deputy to represent me/us at the 154th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on Friday, May 5, 2023.
In respect of the following securities
Wienerberger ordinary shares (ISIN AT0000831706)
No. of shares (If left blank, the revocation covers the number of shares indicated in the depository confirmation)
|
Date
|
Signature / authorized signature
|
Signatures of all co-shareholders, if applicable
Please complete and return by May 4, 2023, 12:00 pm Vienna time (time of receipt):
-
By mail to Wienerberger AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel
-
By fax to +43 1 8900 500 50
-
By SWIFT to GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 bzw. Type 599 (please indicate ISIN AT0000831706 in the text)
-
By email to anmeldung.wienerberger@hauptversammlung.at(as scanned attachment; TIF, PDF, etc.)
-
Personally upon registration at the venue on the date of the Annual General Meeting
For any further information, please refer to https://www.wienerberger.com.