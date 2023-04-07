Wienerberger : Revocation of a power of attorney (form)

Revocation of the power of attorney

for the 154th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on Friday, May 5, 2023, 10:00 am Vienna time

at Wiener Stadthalle, Hall F, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1, 1150 Vienna, Austria

Grantor of the power of attorney (shareholder)

First name, surname / company name

Street, zip code, place Date of birth / registration no. Securities account no. Credit institution

Revocation

I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted to

First name, surname / company name

Place of residence / registered office

or his/her deputy to represent me/us at the 154th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on Friday, May 5, 2023.

In respect of the following securities

Wienerberger ordinary shares (ISIN AT0000831706)

No. of shares (If left blank, the revocation covers the number of shares indicated in the depository confirmation)

Date Signature / authorized signature Signatures of all co-shareholders, if applicable

Please complete and return by May 4, 2023, 12:00 pm Vienna time (time of receipt):

By mail to Wienerberger AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel

to Wienerberger AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel By fax to +43 1 8900 500 50

to +43 1 8900 500 50 By SWIFT to GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 bzw. Type 599 (please indicate ISIN AT0000831706 in the text)

to GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 bzw. Type 599 (please indicate ISIN AT0000831706 in the text) By email to anmeldung.wienerberger@hauptversammlung.at (as scanned attachment; TIF, PDF, etc.)

to (as scanned attachment; TIF, PDF, etc.) Personally upon registration at the venue on the date of the Annual General Meeting

For any further information, please refer to https://www.wienerberger.com.