Wienerberger : Share buyback 2023 - Technical publication

Wienerberger resolves on new buyback program for own shares

Buyback of up to 1,000,000 shares corresponding to up to approx. 0.9% of Wie-nerberger's share capital planned

Vienna, 28 March 2023 - Based on the authorization granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2022 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on 3 May 2022 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on 5 May 2022, the Managing Board of Wie-nerberger AG today decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange between 31 March 2023 (inclusive) and presumably 3 May 2023 (inclusive). A total of up to 1,000,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 0.9% of the share capital, can be bought back at a price of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 32.50 per share.

A credit institution will be mandated to execute the share buyback. The credit institution has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares inde-pendently of Wienerberger AG and to comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Terms and Conditions of the buyback program

Date of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act: 3 May 2022 (Resolution published via an electronic information dissemination system on 3 May 2022 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on 5 May 2022)

Commencement and expected term: 31 March 2023 (inclusive) until presumably 3 May 2023 (inclusive)

Type of shares: bearer shares (ISIN AT0000831706)

Intended volume: up to 1,000,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 0.9% of Wie-nerberger AG's current share capital

Maximum amount to be spent by Wienerberger AG for the share buyback program: EUR 26,000,000

Maximum price limit per share (maximum consideration) and minimum price limit per share (lowest consideration): In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting and the resolution of the Managing Board, the consideration needs to be at least EUR 1.00 per share and must not exceed EUR 32.50.

Type of buyback: Buyback via the Vienna Stock Exchange

Reason for the buyback: Use of own shares as consideration in corporate acquisitions as well as for all other purposes in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual

General Meeting on May 3, 2022.

Impact of the buyback on the admission of the shares of Wienerberger AG to stock ex-change trading: None

Purchases will be made by a credit institution which has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and to com-ply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Notice: The details on the transactions performed within the framework of the buyback program as well as any modifications of the buyback program are published on the website

of Wienerberger AG: (https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html)

Notice: This publication serves for the purpose of publication pursuant to sect. 4 and sect. 5 of the Publication Ordinance 2018. This publication neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger shares.