In 2023 wienerberger developed a sustainability-linked ﬁnance framework that allows wienerberger to raise capital through sustain-ability-linked bonds and loans. The framework deﬁnes Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs).
wienerberger publishes annually a sustainability-linked progress report to ensure that investors and other stakeholders have updated and adequate information about wienerberger's performance of selected KPIs against its SPTs.
KPI 1: Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity
Deﬁnition: Reduction of our scope 1 and 2 emission intensity as kg CO2/quantity of products ready for sale.
Calculation method: In accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, we report the speciﬁc values as an index in % relative to the deﬁned baseline year, the values of which are set at 100%. The Index-linked speciﬁc CO2 emissions are indicated in % based on kg CO2/quantity of products ready for sale (2020 = 100%). The comparative periods are adjusted retrospectively in the event of changes to the scope of consolidation.
Index of speciﬁc direct (scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) CO2 emissions in %, based on kg CO
KPI 1
Target 2026
Base-line 2020
2021
2022
2023
Index of speciﬁc direct (scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) CO2 emissions in %, based on kg CO2/quantity of products ready for sale (baseline year = 2020)
75.0%
100.0%
92.2%
87.0%
84.4%
KPI 2: Revenue from products supporting Net Zero Buildings
Deﬁnition: Revenues coming from building products contributing to Net Zero Buildings, meaning revenues from products that:
› Meet the substantial contribution to climate change mitigation criteria (U-value threshold), part of the technical screening criteria, under the EU Taxonomy Regulation 2020/852 economic activity 3.5. Manufacture of energy eﬃciency equipment for buildings; or
› Contribute to a lower energy consumption within the buildings, even if not yet covered by the Taxonomy Regulation1; or
› Contribute to energy consumption through renewable energy in the buildings2; or
› Contribute to a lower embodied energy footprint of the building3.
Calculation method: Sales of building products ﬁtting the deﬁnition of products contributing to net zero buildings divided by the total wienerberger Building Products Revenues.
Percentage of revenue from products supporting net zero buildings (baseline year = 2020)
KPI 2
Target 2026
Base-line 2020
2021
2022
2023
Percentage of revenue from products supporting net zero buildings (baseline year = 2020)
75%
69%
68%
70%
70%
As of 31 December 2023 wienerberger has one sustainability-linked bond outstanding:
ISIN
Coupon
Volume
Term
Due date
Rating
Sustainability-linked Bond 2023
AT0000A37249
4.875%
€ 350 mn
5 years
October 2028
Baa3
This report is subject to veriﬁcation by the group auditor (see audit report on page 174).
1) Low temperature cooling and heating systems
2) Photovoltaic (PV)
3) Products with extremely low CO2 emission: Products with almost zero-emission in the production phase (at least 80% lower CO2 emission in production compared to 2020)
