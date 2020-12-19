Wienerberger : Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock
Change in Wienerberger's Shareholder Structure
Wienerberger AG received a major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 from Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association about changes in their holdings of Wienerberger stock.
Sales 2020
3 303 M
4 048 M
4 048 M
Net income 2020
98,7 M
121 M
121 M
Net Debt 2020
779 M
954 M
954 M
P/E ratio 2020
29,5x
Yield 2020
2,07%
Capitalization
2 890 M
3 534 M
3 541 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,11x
EV / Sales 2021
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
16 511
Free-Float
97,3%
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
27,63 €
Last Close Price
25,74 €
Spread / Highest target
18,5%
Spread / Average Target
7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,76%
