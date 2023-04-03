Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:16:33 2023-04-03 pm EDT
26.62 EUR   -0.08%
11:56aWienerberger : Transaction closing nitification on the use of 387,440 treasury shares
PU
11:46aWienerberger : Transaction of the Managing Board - Gerhard Hanke
PU
11:46aWienerberger : Transaction of the Managing Board - Harald Schwarzmayr
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wienerberger : Transaction closing nitification on the use of 387,440 treasury shares

04/03/2023 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction closing notification on the use of 387,440 treasury shares

On 27 March 2023, Wienerberger published the resolution of the Managing Board to use treasury shares subject to an exclusion of purchase rights (subscription rights) of shareholders for the purpose of using such treasury shares as an additional non-cash transaction currency in addition to a cash purchase price component for the acquisition of all shares in the four Danish companies Strøjer Tegl A/S, Strøjer Tegl Systems A/S, Strøjer Ejendomme A/S and Strøjer Ler A/S from Strøjer Holding ApS, Denmark. The intention and the report on the use of own shares excluding purchase rights (subscription rights) was published on March 10, 2023 via a pan-European electronic distribution system and on Wienerberger's

website under https://www.wienerberger.com/content/dam/corp/corporate-web-site/downloads/investors-downloads/2023/20230310_Report-of-the-Managing-Board-of-Wienerberger-AG-on-the-exclusion-of-the-purchase-right-subscription-right-of-existing- shareholders_EN.pdf as well as on March 11, 2023 in the Official Gazette (Amtsblatt zur Wiener Zeitung).

Wienerberger AG announces that the use of the 387,440 treasury shares, which represent approximately 0.35% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG, was carried out off-market at the following parameters based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022:

Date: 3 April 2023

Total number of treasury shares used: 387,440 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of

which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which off-market: 387,440 shares)

Share of share capital: around 0.35% of the share capital

Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 26.00/EUR 26.00

Total value of the shares used: EUR 10,073,440.

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 15:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
11:56aWienerberger : Transaction closing nitification on the use of 387,440 treasury shares
PU
11:46aWienerberger : Transaction of the Managing Board - Gerhard Hanke
PU
11:46aWienerberger : Transaction of the Managing Board - Harald Schwarzmayr
PU
11:46aWienerberger : Transaction of the Managing Board - Heimo Scheuch
PU
11:46aWienerberger : Transaction of the Managing Board - Solveig Menard-Galli
PU
11:46aWienerberger : Transaction of the Supervisory Board - Claudia Schiroky
PU
11:45aCms : Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
10:15aDd : Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discha..
EQ
10:14aDd : Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discha..
EQ
10:13aDd : Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discha..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIENERBERGER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 640 M 5 041 M 5 041 M
Net income 2023 367 M 399 M 399 M
Net Debt 2023 810 M 880 M 880 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,97x
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 2 822 M 3 066 M 3 066 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 19 078
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 26,64 €
Average target price 32,19 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG18.09%3 066
CRH PLC23.72%37 339
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED9.53%26 769
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-2.03%22 813
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.5.06%22 050
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.51.39%16 178
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer