Wienerberger : Transaction closing nitification on the use of 387,440 treasury shares

Transaction closing notification on the use of 387,440 treasury shares

On 27 March 2023, Wienerberger published the resolution of the Managing Board to use treasury shares subject to an exclusion of purchase rights (subscription rights) of shareholders for the purpose of using such treasury shares as an additional non-cash transaction currency in addition to a cash purchase price component for the acquisition of all shares in the four Danish companies Strøjer Tegl A/S, Strøjer Tegl Systems A/S, Strøjer Ejendomme A/S and Strøjer Ler A/S from Strøjer Holding ApS, Denmark. The intention and the report on the use of own shares excluding purchase rights (subscription rights) was published on March 10, 2023 via a pan-European electronic distribution system and on Wienerberger's

website under https://www.wienerberger.com/content/dam/corp/corporate-web-site/downloads/investors-downloads/2023/20230310_Report-of-the-Managing-Board-of-Wienerberger-AG-on-the-exclusion-of-the-purchase-right-subscription-right-of-existing- shareholders_EN.pdf as well as on March 11, 2023 in the Official Gazette (Amtsblatt zur Wiener Zeitung).

Wienerberger AG announces that the use of the 387,440 treasury shares, which represent approximately 0.35% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG, was carried out off-market at the following parameters based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022:

Date: 3 April 2023

Total number of treasury shares used: 387,440 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of

which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which off-market: 387,440 shares)

Share of share capital: around 0.35% of the share capital

Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 26.00/EUR 26.00

Total value of the shares used: EUR 10,073,440.