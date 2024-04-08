Real-time Estimate
Wienerberger : Transactions of the Managing Board - Heimo Scheuch (Shares) 05/04/2024
April 08, 2024 at 07:06 am EDT
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Heimo SCHEUCH
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chairman of the Managing Board
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Name
Wienerberger AG
b)
LEI
529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of
Share
instrument
Identification code
ISIN AT0000831706
Acquisition within the framework of an employee participation program
within the meaning of Nature of the Art. 19 Para. 6 lit e of the Regulation
b)
Nature of the transaction
(EU) No. 596/2014 (matching model: the acquisition of 2 shares (=
investment shares) entitles to the allocation of one free share (= matching
share) each.
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Investment shares
: The price is
based on the reference price
(average of the closing prices of
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
the 8 trading days following the
tbd (based on the reference price)
end of the offer period (starting
with 2024-04-08)). The
investment amounts
to EUR
9,000.
Matching shares: 0
Depending on the number of investment
shares acquired
Price(s)
Aggregated Volume
d)
Aggregated Information
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-05
f)
Place of the transaction
Vienna
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Wienerberger AG published this content on
08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 April 2024 11:05:25 UTC.
Wienerberger AG is one of Europe's largest building materials producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- walls, ceilings and roofing (54%): perforated bricks, facing bricks, tiles (clay, concrete or chimney tiles). Wienerberger AG is the world's leading producer of bricks;
- pipes (27%): pipes for water conveyance and sewers and concrete floor tiles.
The remaining sales (19%) relate to activity in North America.
At the end of 2022, the group operated 216 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (6%), the United Kingdom (8.2%), the Netherlands (8%), Austria (5.8%), Poland (5.5%), France (5%), Europe (30.5%), the United States (17.4%) and other (13.6%).
More about the company
