Wienerberger AG is one of Europe's largest building materials producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - walls, ceilings and roofing (54%): perforated bricks, facing bricks, tiles (clay, concrete or chimney tiles). Wienerberger AG is the world's leading producer of bricks; - pipes (27%): pipes for water conveyance and sewers and concrete floor tiles. The remaining sales (19%) relate to activity in North America. At the end of 2022, the group operated 216 industrial sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (6%), the United Kingdom (8.2%), the Netherlands (8%), Austria (5.8%), Poland (5.5%), France (5%), Europe (30.5%), the United States (17.4%) and other (13.6%).

Sector Construction Materials