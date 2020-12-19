Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Wienerberger AG    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wienerberger : acquires Meridian Brick to become leading supplier of masonry solutions in North America

12/19/2020 | 05:57pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The acquisition will immediately double Wienerberger's North American revenues to > $ 800 million
  • Strong value-enhancing acquisition offering significant synergy potential: expected EBITDA for North America > $ 120 million post synergies by 2023
  • Customers gain access to an even greater range of building solutions with a strong focus on sustainability

Vienna - The Wienerberger Group, a leading international provider of building material and infrastructure solutions, announces today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Meridian Brick from Boral and an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for purchase price of $ 250 million, subject to customary adjustments.

Meridian Brick: A Leader in the USA with a Strong Position in Canada

Based in Georgia, USA, Meridian Brick is the largest manufacturer of clay façade solutions by capacity in the USA and has a strong position in the Canada region. Meridian is a leading masonry supplier in key regions such as Texas, South East USA, and Ontario, the largest brick consuming area in Canada. Its product portfolio includes innovative systems for the building envelope for residential and commercial applications, including renovation. With more than 1,000 employees operating in 20 manufacturing plants across the USA and Canada, Meridian Brick generated revenues in excess of $ 400 million in the financial year to June 30, 2020.

Strong Strategic and Financial Logic

This acquisition marks a significant step in Wienerberger's value-driven growth strategy and will establish the Group as the North American leader for innovative and sustainable masonry solutions. Through the acquisition of Meridian Brick, Wienerberger immediately doubles the revenues of its North America business to more than $ 800 million, further increasing its ability to benefit from strong demand in both the new build and renovation segments. Meridian Brick extends Wienerberger's geographical footprint to Texas, the largest brick consuming state in the USA, and adds a local presence in highly attractive metropolitan regions. It will be fully integrated into Wienerberger's existing North America Business Unit, General Shale.

Meridian Brick is highly complementary to Wienerberger's existing solutions portfolio, reinforcing Wienerberger's position in new and attractive applications. The combination of Meridian's innovative products, technical know-how and nationwide integrated partnership distribution model with General Shale's robust commercial platform and systems solution competence represents a significant value creation opportunity. Wienerberger will be able to offer its customers an even greater range of complete solutions for construction and renovation of residential buildings and grow its exposure to commercial properties.

Wienerberger expects to benefit from significant synergies, including through optimization of the production and distribution network, implementation of further operational excellence measures across the combined business and improvements in ESG performance. Run-rate EBITDA synergies of $ 20 million are expected by 2023 resulting in a combined synergized EBITDA of > $120 million.

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger Group commented:

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 17:56:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
01:33pWIENERBERGER : Marathon Asset Management LLP holds less than 4% of Wienerberger ..
PU
01:33pWIENERBERGER : Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association holds less than 4% of ..
PU
12:59pWIENERBERGER : announces the appointment of a new Supervisory Board Chair
PU
12:57pWIENERBERGER : acquires Meridian Brick to become leading supplier of masonry sol..
PU
12:57pWIENERBERGER : 2020 earnings will be better than expected
PU
12:57pWIENERBERGER : announces call of hybrid bond 2014
PU
12:57pWIENERBERGER : Gains Silver Status for Sustainability Management
PU
12/18BORAL : Selling 50% Share in Meridian Brick Business for $125 Million
MT
12/18BORAL : Australia's Boral to sell N.American business, exit global brick operati..
RE
12/18EANS-ADHOC : Wienerberger acquires Meridian Brick to become leading supplier of ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 303 M 4 048 M 2 995 M
Net income 2020 98,7 M 121 M 89,4 M
Net Debt 2020 779 M 954 M 706 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 2 890 M 3 534 M 2 620 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 511
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,63 €
Last Close Price 25,74 €
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer
Peter Michael Johnson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carlo Crosetto Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Schiroky Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Fernand Jourquin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG-2.57%3 534
CRH PLC-2.58%33 350
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED27.35%20 208
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY0.85%19 243
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-1.18%17 209
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-6.43%14 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ