Wienerberger : announces the appointment of a new Supervisory Board Chair

Peter Steiner was first appointed to the Supervisory Board at the AGM in June 2018. He is currently a non-executive director of Clariant AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Zeal Network SE. He was formerly CFO, COO and the CEO of Dyckerhoff AG and Chairman of the Board of Xella International S.A. He is a Certified Public Accountant who worked for several years at Arthur Andersen LLP.

Peter Johnson was appointed as the Chair of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG in October 2019 for a limited period to bring the Board's practices in line with international as well as Austrian practices and to ensure a long-term successor is in place before the AGM in May 2021. He is (until January 31, 2021) Chair of Electrocomponents plc and was previously Chair of DS Smith plc, a non-executive director of SSL-International PLC and CEO of George Wimpey plc and The Rugby Group Plc.