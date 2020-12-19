Log in
WIENERBERGER AG

Wienerberger : announces the appointment of a new Supervisory Board Chair

12/19/2020 | 05:59pm GMT
Peter Steiner was first appointed to the Supervisory Board at the AGM in June 2018. He is currently a non-executive director of Clariant AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Zeal Network SE. He was formerly CFO, COO and the CEO of Dyckerhoff AG and Chairman of the Board of Xella International S.A. He is a Certified Public Accountant who worked for several years at Arthur Andersen LLP.

Peter Johnson was appointed as the Chair of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG in October 2019 for a limited period to bring the Board's practices in line with international as well as Austrian practices and to ensure a long-term successor is in place before the AGM in May 2021. He is (until January 31, 2021) Chair of Electrocomponents plc and was previously Chair of DS Smith plc, a non-executive director of SSL-International PLC and CEO of George Wimpey plc and The Rugby Group Plc.

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 17:58:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 303 M 4 048 M 2 995 M
Net income 2020 98,7 M 121 M 89,4 M
Net Debt 2020 779 M 954 M 706 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 2 890 M 3 534 M 2 620 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 511
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer
Peter Michael Johnson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carlo Crosetto Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Schiroky Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Fernand Jourquin Member-Supervisory Board
