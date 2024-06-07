June 7, 2024

Wienerberger AG resolves on the use of treasury shares

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (the "Company") has decided to execute a use of treasury shares (own shares) based on the authorization for the use (resale authoriza- tion) of treasury shares granted by resolution of the 155th Annual General Meeting on

7 May 2024 (the "Use Authorization").

Wienerberger published a report on the use of treasury shares excluding subscription rights on 23 May 2024 via a pan-European electronic distribution system and on its website under https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/download-center.htmland on 23 May 2024 on the Electronic Announcement and Information Platform of the Federal Government (EVI) on the basis of the Use Authorization (the "Report") for the purposes of an employee share participation program for employees of the Wienerberger group in the United States, in particular for employees of General Shale, Inc. (the "ESPP USA"). Under the ESPP USA, US employees had the opportunity to acquire shares listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange under ISIN AT0000831706. For every two shares purchased ("Investment Shares"), the participating employee receives one Wienerberger AG share without any further consideration ("Matching Share") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ESPP USA ("Plan Conditions") (2+1 model). ESPP USA is administered by Global Shares Inc. as plan administrator ("Plan Administrator"). The Plan Administrator will hold the shares in trust on behalf of the US employees for the duration of the program. For this reason, the treasury shares will be transferred directly to the Plan Administrator to be held in trust on behalf of the US employees under the ESPP USA.

Under the ESPP USA, US employees were given the opportunity to participate in the ESPP USA within an offer period. At the end of the offer period, the total investment of all employees participating in the ESPP USA amounted to the equivalent of approximately EUR 110,000. For this total investment amount, Wienerberger AG sells and transfers treasury shares as Investment Shares to the Plan Administrator as trustee for the participating employees. In addition, Wienerberger AG sells and transfers one Matching Share for every two Investment Shares without any further consideration by the participating employees to the Plan Administrator as trustee for the participating employees. The costs for the Matching Shares are borne by companies of the Wienerberger Group in the US, in particular General Shale Brick, Inc. and a reimbursement of costs is paid to Wienerberger AG. In total, Wienerberger AG will therefore transfer treasury shares for the ESPP USA at a price of approximately EUR 110,000 (taking into account the fact that only whole shares are delivered) as Investment Shares and additionally one Matching Share for every two Investment Shares, whereby Wienerberger will receive a cost compensation of approximately EUR 55,000 (taking into account the fact that only whole shares are delivered) for the Matching Shares.

The transfer of the treasury shares to the Plan Administrator is expected to take place on 13 June 2024 ("Closing"). On the day of Closing, both the Investment Shares and the Matching Shares will be transferred to the Plan Administrator as trustee for the US em- ployees. The final amount of treasury shares required for the ESPP USA will be determined on the day of Closing based on the closing price of the Wienerberger share on the Vienna Stock Exchange on the last trading day immediately prior to Closing, whereby treasury shares will be sold as Investment Shares at a price of approximately EUR 110,000 and for