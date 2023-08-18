Wigton Windfarm Limited wishes to advise the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) that on August 9, 2023 the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointment of Omar Azan as Chairman of the Nominations, Compensation and Human Resources Committee effective August 9, 2023.

Please note that the appointment of a new chairperson was due to the resignation of Gregory Sherley based on him attaining the age of retirement from the Board of Directors and not as a result of any disagreement or issue with the Directors' ability to carry out any of the functions delegated by the Board.