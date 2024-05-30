- May 30, 2024
- 3:35 pm
Wigton Windfarm Limited (WIG) hereby presents its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 along with the list of shareholdings of the Top Ten Shareholders, Directors and Senior Managers of WIG as at March 31, 2024.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wigton Windfarm Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 21:16:29 UTC.