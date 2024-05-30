Wigton Windfarm Limited (WIG) hereby presents its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 along with the list of shareholdings of the Top Ten Shareholders, Directors and Senior Managers of WIG as at March 31, 2024.

Wigton-Windfarm-Limited-Audited-Financial-Statements-for-the-year-ended-March-31-2024 Download