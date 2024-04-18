Wigton Windfarm Limited ("WIG" or the "Company") has advised that as per the Company's Articles of Incorporation ("Articles") the Entrenched Articles (Limitations on Shareholdings) which provides for the special rights redeemable preference share of J$1.00 ("Special Share") held by the Accountant General of Jamaica and the ten percent (10%) shareholding limit will cease to have any effect on the expiration of the Entrenchment Period. The Entrenchment Period is five (5) years from April 17, 2019, being the date when the application list in the initial public offer launched by the Government was opened.

Accordingly, the Special Share held by the Accountant General of Jamaica will be surrendered in accordance with the Articles and the ten percent (10%) shareholding limit will cease to apply on April 17, 2024.