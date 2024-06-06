Wigton Windfarm Limited has advised that in an effort to adopt a brand identity that is directionally aligned with the company's vision and its plans to diversify its business into other areas of energy and profitable investments, the company has established a new brand and has accordingly registered the business name Wigton Energy.

As Wigton Energy is only a registered business name, Wigton Windfarm Limited remains the registered name of the company and it will continue to trade on the Jamaica Stock Exchange under this name and comply with its listing requirements in this regard.