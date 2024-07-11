Wigton Windfarm Limited trading as Wigton Energy ("WIG") has advised that on July 8, 2024 it was shortlisted in the pre-award of the Generation Procurement Entity's ("GPE") tender for the Supply of up to 100MW (Net) of Electricity Generation from Renewable Energy Resources on a Build, Own and Operate (BOO) Basis.

This means that WIG's bid for the supply of 49.83MW was one (1) of two (2) bids which was successful in the economic evaluation phase of the tender process, and which will now proceed to the technical evaluation phase prior to the final award being made to the successful bidders by the GPE.