Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Wigton Windfarm Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIG   JME201900086

WIGTON WINDFARM LIMITED

(WIG)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-21
0.5900 JMD   +1.72%
05:14pWigton Windfarm : WIG) -Dividend Consideration
PU
11/11Wigton Windfarm Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/20Wigton Windfarm : WIG) – Trading in Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wigton Windfarm : WIG) -Dividend Consideration

11/23/2022 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wigton Windfarm Limited (WIG) has advised that its Board of Directors will meet on December 1, 2022 to consider the declaration of a dividend.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wigton Windfarm Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 22:13:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WIGTON WINDFARM LIMITED
05:14pWigton Windfarm : WIG) -Dividend Consideration
PU
11/11Wigton Windfarm Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
09/20Wigton Windfarm : WIG) – Trading in Shares
PU
09/14Wigton Windfarm : WIG) – Annual Report 2022
PU
09/05Wigton Windfarm : WIG) – Grant of Twenty (20) Year Generation Licence
PU
08/12Wigton Windfarm : WIG) – Unaudited Financial Statements For The First Quarter Ended ..
PU
08/12Wigton Windfarm Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/27Wigton Windfarm : WIG) – Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2022 – Del..
PU
07/08Wigton Windfarm : WIG) – Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2..
PU
07/08Wigton Windfarm Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 049 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net income 2022 472 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
Net Debt 2022 1 599 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 490 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float -
Chart WIGTON WINDFARM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wigton Windfarm Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Earl Barrett Managing Director & Director
Shaun Treasure Secretary & Finance Manager
Oliver W. Holmes Chairman
Rohan Hay Operations Manager
M. Georgia Gibson-Henlin Independent Non-Executive Director