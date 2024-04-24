Wigton Windfarm Limited ("WIG" or the "Company") has announced the following organisational changes and appointments effective May 6, 2024:

The position of Chief Executive Officer will be established, and Mr. Gary Barrow will be appointed thereto as the executive head of the Company.

The position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer will be established, and Miss Michelle Chin Lenn will be appointed thereto.

The position of Head of Energy which was held by Miss Michelle Chin Lenn will be dispensed with.

The Board of Directors of WIG is of the view that the aforementioned changes, and specifically the appointment of Mr. Gary Barrow following a successful recruitment process, will further allow the Company to fully realize its vision of being a profitable, regional conglomerate with successful clean energy and other investments. Mr. Barrow also takes the lead at an exciting time for WIG, leading the charge for new investments to deliver a more diversified energy portfolio and growth agenda.

Mr. Barrow has demonstrated exceptional leadership for over thirty (30) years in highly relevant c-suite roles in telecommunications and electricity in the region. In addition to his industry know-how and business experience, his multi-disciplinary background in Engineering, Finance, Technology, Innovation, Business Transformation, Process Re-Engineering, Governance and People Management will allow him to hit the ground running at WIG. In his last appointment at the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited, as the Chief Operating Officer, he led enterprise-wide strategic planning and he executed some of the game-changing projects in their digital transformation and other business innovations. His past successes included smart meters and grid modernization projects.

Mr. Barrow holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, a Master of Business Administration and has completed global leadership development programmes with INSEAD in France, United Kingdom, China, Spain and USA.