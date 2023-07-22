We hereby advise that Wigton Windfarm Limited will be unable to submit its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 within the previously communicated timeline of July 21, 2023.

Having rectified the major complexities/technical matters that were encountered late in the audit process with our auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, it is expected that all necessary approvals and procedural matters should be completed in order for submission of the Audited Financial Statements on or before July 31, 2023 .

Based on the aforementioned delay in the completion and submission of the Audited Financial Statements it is anticipated that the Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2023 will also be delayed and will be submitted on or before September 29, 2023.