    WIG   JME201900086

WIGTON WINDFARM LIMITED

(WIG)
Wigton Windfarm : WIG) – Disclosure

02/18/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Wigton Windfarm Limited (WIG) has advised that it has entered into a Financial Advisory Services Agreement (Agreement) with Mayberry Investments Limited (Mayberry), the parent company of one of WIG's top ten (10) shareholders.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Mayberry will provide financial advisory services in respect of certain business development and expansion opportunities for WIG within Jamaica and the Caribbean. Additionally, WIG will have an established framework through which prospective projects will be financially assessed and structured, as requested.

Disclaimer

Wigton Windfarm Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 22:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 592 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net income 2021 793 M 5,09 M 5,09 M
Net Debt 2021 2 521 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 940 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,75x
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Earl Barrett Managing Director & Director
Shaun Treasure Secretary & Finance Manager
Oliver W. Holmes Chairman
Rohan Hay Operations Manager
M. Georgia Gibson-Henlin Independent Non-Executive Director