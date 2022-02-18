Wigton Windfarm : WIG) – Disclosure

Wigton Windfarm Limited (WIG) has advised that it has entered into a Financial Advisory Services Agreement (Agreement) with Mayberry Investments Limited (Mayberry), the parent company of one of WIG's top ten (10) shareholders.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Mayberry will provide financial advisory services in respect of certain business development and expansion opportunities for WIG within Jamaica and the Caribbean. Additionally, WIG will have an established framework through which prospective projects will be financially assessed and structured, as requested.