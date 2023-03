Wigton Windfarm Limited (WIG) has advised that its Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2022 will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11a.m. Shareholders may register to participate and vote virtually at https://iteneri.com/wigton.

Notice of Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2022

Form of Proxy

How to Register - Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2022