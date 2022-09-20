Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Wigton Windfarm Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIG   JME201900086

WIGTON WINDFARM LIMITED

(WIG)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-18
0.5300 JMD   -5.36%
0.5300 JMD   -5.36%
05:40pWIGTON WINDFARM : WIG) – Trading in Shares
PU
09/14WIGTON WINDFARM : WIG) – Annual Report 2022
PU
09/05WIGTON WINDFARM : WIG) – Grant of Twenty (20) Year Generation Licence
PU
Wigton Windfarm : WIG) – Trading in Shares

09/20/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Wigton Windfarm Limited (WIG) has advised that during the period September 16-19, 2022 a Director purchased a total of 2,500,000 WIG shares.

Disclaimer

Wigton Windfarm Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 21:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 049 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net income 2022 472 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
Net Debt 2022 1 599 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 830 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Earl Barrett Managing Director & Director
Shaun Treasure Secretary & Finance Manager
Oliver W. Holmes Chairman
Rohan Hay Operations Manager
M. Georgia Gibson-Henlin Independent Non-Executive Director