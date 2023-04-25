Wihlborgs Fastigheter : presentation Q1 2023 ENG
Q1 report
2023
Ulrika Hallengren, CEO and Arvid Liepe, CFO
25 April 2023
Rental income +22%
Operating surplus +20%
Positive net letting
Increased occupancy rate
Higher financing costs
Stable balance sheet
Access to liquid funds
Continuing to invest for the future
Results January-March 2023
Rental income increased by 22% to SEK 971 million (795)
Operating surplus increased by 20% to SEK 667 million (557)
Income from property management decreased by 2% to SEK 457 million (467)
Result for the period amounted to SEK 255 million (816), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.83 (2.65)
EPRA NRV increased by 7% to SEK 92.08 (88.52), adjusted for paid dividend, vs 12 months previously
Rental income January-March 2022 - 2023
Rental income Jan-Mar 2022
795
Aquisitions
47
Currency effect
12
Index
76
Service income
29
Completed projects,
new leases and renegotiations
12
Rental income Jan-Mar 2023
971
Net letting
SEKm
Q1
Q1
2023
2022
New leases
77
53
Terminations
72
26
Net letting
6
28
Disclaimer
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 09:07:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
Sales 2023
3 860 M
376 M
376 M
Net income 2023
1 446 M
141 M
141 M
Net Debt 2023
27 798 M
2 706 M
2 706 M
P/E ratio 2023
18,2x
Yield 2023
3,71%
Capitalization
26 316 M
2 562 M
2 562 M
EV / Sales 2023
14,0x
EV / Sales 2024
13,2x
Nbr of Employees
256
Free-Float
87,4%
Chart WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
85,60 SEK
Average target price
89,83 SEK
Spread / Average Target
4,95%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.