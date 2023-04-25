Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIHL   SE0018012635

WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)

(WIHL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:28:24 2023-04-25 am EDT
83.23 SEK   -2.77%
05:08aWihlborgs Fastigheter : presentation Q1 2023 ENG
PU
01:31aInterim Report Jan-mar 2023 : Stable growth and continued customer focus
AQ
04/19Wihlborgs' interim report for January-March 2023 will be presented on 25 April - invitation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Wihlborgs Fastigheter : presentation Q1 2023 ENG

04/25/2023 | 05:08am EDT
Q1 report

2023

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO and Arvid Liepe, CFO

25 April 2023

Summary Q1 2023

  • Rental income +22%
  • Operating surplus +20%
  • Positive net letting
  • Increased occupancy rate
  • Higher financing costs
  • Stable balance sheet
  • Access to liquid funds
  • Continuing to invest for the future

2

Results January-March 2023

  • Rental income increased by 22% to SEK 971 million (795)
  • Operating surplus increased by 20% to SEK 667 million (557)
  • Income from property management decreased by 2% to SEK 457 million (467)
  • Result for the period amounted to SEK 255 million (816), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.83 (2.65)
  • EPRA NRV increased by 7% to SEK 92.08 (88.52), adjusted for paid dividend, vs 12 months previously

3

Rental income January-March 2022 - 2023

Rental income Jan-Mar 2022

795

Aquisitions

47

Currency effect

12

Index

76

Service income

29

Completed projects,

new leases and renegotiations

12

Rental income Jan-Mar 2023

971

4

Net letting

SEKm

Q1

Q1

2023

2022

New leases

77

53

Terminations

72

26

Net letting

6

28

5

Disclaimer

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 09:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 860 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2023 1 446 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2023 27 798 M 2 706 M 2 706 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 3,71%
Capitalization 26 316 M 2 562 M 2 562 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
EV / Sales 2024 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 85,60 SEK
Average target price 89,83 SEK
Spread / Average Target 4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrika Hallengren Chief Executive Officer
Arvid Liepe Chief Financial Officer
Anders Jarl Executive Chairman
Per-Henrik Gustavsson Head-Information Technology System
Thomas Karlsson Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)9.04%2 562
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.75%39 725
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.08%33 479
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.30%27 777
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.81%24 476
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.89%20 914
