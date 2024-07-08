Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB is a Sweden-based company active within the real estate sector. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management and development of primarily commercial real estate properties in the Swedish cities of Malmo, Lund and Helsingborg, as well as Copenhagen in Denmark. The Company operates two divisions, namely Property Management, which is organized in nine geographically defined sub-areas, and Business Development, which consists of two units: Project & Development, and Transactions. Projects & Development deals with new build and redevelopment projects, as well as procurement, while Transactions manages all the Companyâs purchases and sales of properties.

Related indices STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)