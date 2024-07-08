Quarterly report January - June 2024

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO and Arvid Liepe, CFO

8 July 2024

Summary Q2 2024

  • Record operating surplus of SEK 764 m in the quarter
  • Net letting positive
  • Demand for good quality in good locations
  • Higher financing costs but ICR at 2.5 times
  • Project investments gives good potential for growth

Results Jan- June 2024

  • Rental income increased by 7% to SEK 2,072 million (1,935)
  • Operating surplus increased by 7% to SEK 1,482 million (1,389)
  • Income from property management amounted to SEK 884 million (948)
  • Result for the period amounted to SEK 698 million (625), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 2.27 (2.03)
  • EPRA NRV increased by 2% to SEK 88.74 (90.41), adjusted for paid dividend, vs 12 months previously

Rental income development

Rental income Jan-Jun 2023, SEKm

1,935

Index

88

Early termination fees

20

Acquisitions

6

Property tax, Denmark

5

Currency effect

3

Additional charges

-4

Canteens

-8

Completed projects, new leases and

renegotiations etc.

27

Rental income Jan-Jun 2024

2,072

Net letting

SEKm

Q2

Q2

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

2024

2023

2024

2023

New leases

94

77

271

154

Terminations

73

63

221

134

Net letting

21

14

50

20

New leases Q2 2024- a selection

Net letting quarterly

150

100

50

0

-50

-100

-150

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

New leases

Terminations

Net

20%

Revenues from top ten tenants

23%

Revenues from public tenants

Solid customers

City of Helsingborg

City of Malmö

Danish Building and Property Agency

Lund University

Malmö University

Novo Nordisk

SAAB

Skåne Regional Council

Swedish Social Insurance Agency

Trygg Hansa Insurance

Rental growth

entire property stock

01-07-202401-07-2023

SEK m

SEK m

Percent

Rental value

4,490

4,250

+5.6

Rental income

4,102

3,905

+5.0

Rental growth

like-for-like*

01-07-202401-07-2023

SEK m

SEK m

Percent

Rental value

3,500

3,302

+6.0

Rental income

3,227

3,066

+5.3

*Excluding project & land and additional charges and parking income

Changes in market value properties

SEK m

Carrying amount 1 January 2024

55,872

Acquisitions

201

Investments

1,014

Properties sold

-4

Changes in value

-31

Currency translations

107

Carrying amount 30 June 2024

57,159

