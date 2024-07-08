Record operating surplus of SEK 764 m in the quarter
Net letting positive
Demand for good quality in good locations
Higher financing costs but ICR at 2.5 times
Project investments gives good potential for growth
2
Results Jan- June 2024
Rental income increased by 7% to SEK 2,072 million (1,935)
Operating surplus increased by 7% to SEK 1,482 million (1,389)
Income from property management amounted to SEK 884 million (948)
Result for the period amounted to SEK 698 million (625), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 2.27 (2.03)
EPRA NRV increased by 2% to SEK 88.74 (90.41), adjusted for paid dividend, vs 12 months previously
3
Rental income development
Rental income Jan-Jun 2023, SEKm
1,935
Index
88
Early termination fees
20
Acquisitions
6
Property tax, Denmark
5
Currency effect
3
Additional charges
-4
Canteens
-8
Completed projects, new leases and
renegotiations etc.
27
Rental income Jan-Jun 2024
2,072
4
Net letting
SEKm
Q2
Q2
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
2024
2023
2024
2023
New leases
94
77
271
154
Terminations
73
63
221
134
Net letting
21
14
50
20
5
New leases Q2 2024- a selection
vv
Net letting quarterly
150
100
50
0
-50
-100
-150
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
New leases
Terminations
Net
7
20%
Revenues from top ten tenants
23%
Revenues from public tenants
Solid customers
City of Helsingborg
City of Malmö
Danish Building and Property Agency
Lund University
Malmö University
Novo Nordisk
SAAB
Skåne Regional Council
Swedish Social Insurance Agency
Trygg Hansa Insurance
8
Rental growth
entire property stock
01-07-202401-07-2023
SEK m
SEK m
Percent
Rental value
4,490
4,250
+5.6
Rental income
4,102
3,905
+5.0
Rental growth
like-for-like*
01-07-202401-07-2023
SEK m
SEK m
Percent
Rental value
3,500
3,302
+6.0
Rental income
3,227
3,066
+5.3
*Excluding project & land and additional charges and parking income
9
Changes in market value properties
SEK m
Carrying amount 1 January 2024
55,872
Acquisitions
201
Investments
1,014
Properties sold
-4
Changes in value
-31
Currency translations
107
Carrying amount 30 June 2024
57,159
10
