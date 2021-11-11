9M 2021 Results 11/11/2021 | 08:47am EST Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE BOD of WIIT S.p.A. approves 9M 2021 results1 Adjusted Revenues continue to grow at Euro 53.0 million (+52%), driven by organic growth (+11%) due to the extension of contracts, the winning of new customers and the contribution of myLoc and of Mivitec Adjusted EBITDA of Euro 21.8 million (+75.2%) Margin up further to 41.1%, thanks to operating efficiencies, the focus on higher added value services and the increasing contribution of myLoc Adjusted net profit of Euro 7.4 million, up 73.3% Completed for a total value of Euro 77.7 million the acquisition of Boreus Gmbh and Gecko in Germany The WIIT Group reports for 9M 2021: Adjusted consolidated revenues of Euro 53.0 million, +52% on Euro 34.8 million in 9M 2020, driven by organic growth of approx. 11%, with a focus on higher added value services, increased cross selling on the customers of the acquired companies and the entry of new customers, in addition to the contribution of myLoc for Euro 14.6 million and of Mitivec for Euro 0.7 million.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of Euro 21.8 million (+75.2% on Euro 12.4 million in 9M 2020), thanks to operating efficiencies, the concentration on Cloud services and the relative contribution of the myLoc margin. Margin on revenues rises sharply to 41.4%, from 35.7% in the first nine months of 2020 and 40.5% in the first half of 2021.

Consolidated Adjusted EBIT of Euro 11.8 million, +83.3% on Euro 6.4 million for 9M 2020, with a margin on revenues of 22.3%, further improving on 18.5% for 9M 2020 and on Q1 (22.1%).

Adjusted net profit of Euro 7.4 million, up 73.3% on Euro 4.3 million for 9M 2020.

Adjusted Net Financial Position presents a net debt of Euro 76.2 million (including IFRS 16 effect for Euro 8.8 million, Euro 9.0 million at December 31, 2020), decreasing on Euro 95.9 million at December 31, 2020. This decrease particularly reflects the capital increase carried out in June 2021 for Euro 25 million and good cash generation, despite capex spend of Euro 13.1 million, treasury share purchases for Euro 6.4 million, dividends for Euro 3.2 million and the acquisition of Mivitec for Euro 2.7 million. This amount does not include the valuation of treasury shares in portfolio for approx. Euro 39.5 million at market value at September 30, 2021. 1 For the definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Net Financial Position/Net Debt, Adjusted net profit, reference should be made to the "Alternative performance measures" at the end of this Press Release. January 1-September 30, 2021 myLoc figures 2 :

1-September 30, 2021 myLoc figures : Adjusted Revenues of Euro 14.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA of Euro 7.3 million, with a margin on revenues of 49.6%; Adjusted EBIT of Euro 4.4 million, with a margin on revenues of 29.7%;

August 1-September 30, 2021 Mivitec figures 3 :

1-September 30, 2021 Mivitec figures : Adjusted Revenues of Euro 0.7 million; Adjusted EBITDA of Euro 0.2 million, with margin in revenues of 27.8%;

Milan, November 11, 2021 - The Board of Directors of WIIT S.p.A ("WIIT" or the "company"; ISIN IT0004922826; WIIT.MI), a leading European player in the Cloud Computing market of enterprises demanding uninterrupted Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, meeting today approved the consolidated results at September 30, 2021, drawn up as per IFRS. The Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Cozzi, stated: "All operating-financialindicators performed very strongly in the first nine months. We particularly highlight the increased margin for all companies acquired thanks to cross selling activities. These figures confirm our Cloud market leadership in Italy and is further to what we have achieved also in Germany, the largest added value services market in Europe. In this context, we continue to roll out our consolidation strategy on the German market, which following on from myLoc and Mivitec, continued with the completion of the acquisition at the beginning of November of Boreus and Gecko. We are in addition highly satisfied with the success of the placement of the Euro 150 million bond in support of our international expansion strategy under the Cloud4Europe project, which is testament to the belief among international investors in our project. The booking of new orders successfully continues, driven by the acquisition of new customers, including the recent agreement with De Cecco, which will significantly contribute to Group results from 2022". * * * 9M 2021 Consolidated results WIIT Group (the "Group" or "WIIT") adjusted consolidated revenues for 9M 2021 totalled Euro 53.0 million, rising considerably (+52%) on Euro 34.8 million for 9M 2020. This increase is driven by organic development, the contribution of myLoc and Mivitec, a focus on higher added value services, the entry of new customers, cross-selling to customers of acquired companies and the consolidation of these companies. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in 9M 2021 was Euro 21.8 million (+75.2%), compared to Euro 12.4 million in 9M 2019, with a margin on revenues of 41.1%. WIIT's margin in 9M 2021 was 45.1%, compared to 42.9% in FY 2020; Matika S.p.A.'s margin also improved, from 27.2% for FY 2020 to 32.2% for 9M 2021, as did Etaeria S.p.A.'s margin, which rose from 19.5% for FY 2020 to 24.8% for 9M 2021 and Adelante S.r.l.'s margin from 21.1% in FY 2020 to 22.0% in 9M 2021. MyLoc's margin was 49.6%, compared to 43.9% in 2020. myLoc Management IT AG (" myLoc ") - a company acquired on September 30, 2020. Mivitec GmbH (" Mivitec ") - a company acquired on July 27, 2021. The adjustment to EBITDA for 9M 2021 refers: for Euro 0.7 million to costs relating to the integration of the purchase price of 20% of the share capital of Matika S.p.A., for Euro 0.4 million to costs relating to stock option and stock grant plans and for Euro 0.3 million costs relating to M&A transactions. Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs totalled approx. Euro 10.0 million, increasing Euro 4 million compared to the same period of the previous year and reflects the 9 months of myLoc not present in 2020 and the investments made. Adjusted EBIT was Euro 11.8 million in 9M 2021, +83.3% on Euro 6.4 million in 9M 2020, with a 22.3% margin on revenues. The adjustment to EBIT in 9M 2021 concerns the aforementioned EBITDA adjustments and the value of amortisation and depreciation concerning the PPA (Purchase Price Allocation) related to acquisitions for Euro 1.5 million. Adjusted financial charges totalled Euro 1 million, compared to Euro 0.8 million in 9M 2020. The item mainly includes interest payable on loans for Euro 0.6 million and leasing charges relating to the right to use EDP, property rental and vehicle hire for Euro 0.2 million. Other charges refer to the recognition of the economic effect of derivatives. The adjustment to 9M 2021 financial charges concerns the effect of the amortised cost of banking expenses regarding the syndicate loan, of an extraordinary nature, for Euro 1.6 million. Adjusted net profit in 9M 2021 was Euro 7.4 million, up 73.3% on Euro 4.3 million in 9M 2020. The Net Financial Position (debt), considering the IFRS16 impact of approx. Euro -8.8 million at September 30, 2021, decreased from Euro 95.9 million at December 31, 2020 to Euro 76.2 million at September 30, 2021; this amount reflects in particular the share capital increase executed in June 2021 for Euro 25 million and the significant generation of cash. This amount does not include the valuation of treasury shares in portfolio for approx. Euro 39.5 million at market value at September 30, 2021. Strong cash flows were generated from operating activities in the first nine months of 2021 of approx. Euro 20.7 million. Cash and cash equivalents were Euro 32.4 million and reflect the capital increase of Euro 25 million, net of transaction related charges of approx. Euro 0.7 million, Capex of approx. Euro 13.1 million4 in IT infrastructure related to new orders and technological upgrades, and the purchase of treasury shares for Euro 6.4 million, the payment of dividends for Euro 3.2 million and the acquisition of Mivitec for Euro 2.7 million. Significant events in 9M 2021 On January 21, 2021, WIIT announced the five-year renewal of its existing contract with a leading international group in the business process outsourcing services sector for a total value of approx. Euro 6.9 million. The new scope of services also includes access to WIIT's "Smart Working as a service" platform for over 1,000 people. On March 11, 2021, WIIT announced the four-year renewal of its existing contract with one of the main operators providing credit management services for a total value of approx. Euro 3.3 million. On March 19, 2021, the Board of Directors of WIIT S.p.A. approved the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2020, drawn up as per IFRS - and the Directors' Report. On May 5, 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting met in ordinary and extraordinary session and, among other matters, appointed the new Board of Directors and the new Board of Statutory Auditors for the 4 Capex totals Euro 13.1 million, including Euro 7.2 million, with an impact on the Net Financial Position and Euro 5.9 million relating to leasing contracts. 2021-2023 period. The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the 1:10 stock split of 2,652,066 ordinary shares (no par value) into 26,520,660 newly issued ordinary shares, having the same characteristics as the issued ordinary shares; this split operation was carried out on May 24, 2021. On May 8, 2021, WIIT announced the positive conclusion of the placement of 2,100,000 WIIT ordinary shares, representing approx. 7.92% of the company's share capital (at that date and after the increase), carried out through an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors. The majority shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l. also participated in the transaction. Specifically: (i) WIIT placed 1,500,000 new shares resulting from the share capital increase (equal to approx. 5.66% of the shares issued); (ii) WIIT Fin S.r.l. sold 600,000 WIIT shares (equal to approx. 2.26% of the shares issued). The placement of the shares was made at a price of Euro 17.00 per share. Following the share capital increase, WIIT issued 1,500,000 ordinary shares for a total value of Euro 25,500,000.00. Following this transaction, WIIT's share capital amounts to Euro 2,802,066.00, comprising 28,020,660 ordinary shares, without nominal value. WIIT Fin S.r.l. retained 14,776,600 Company shares, maintaining legal control of the Company. On June 24, 2021, the minority shareholders of Matika S.p.A. exercised the put option for the sale of their 20% shareholding in the company, as provided for in the option agreement signed as part of the transaction for WIIT's acquisition of 60% of the share capital of Matika S.p.A. The exercise value of the option was originally set at Euro 4.2 million. During the price determination phase, the Net Financial Position at December 31, 2020 was established as a reference. As this result was better than was forecast at the acquisition date, an extra cost of Euro 0.722 million was added and recognised to the income statement. Payment of the option was settled 50% in cash and 50% through the use of treasury shares with a lock-up period of 12 months. On July 23, 2021, A&C Holding S.r.l., a minority shareholder of Etaeria S.p.A., exercised its PUT option to sell its 20% stake in accordance with the terms of the option agreement. The option was exercised for a total of Euro 1.696 million, of which Euro 0.401 million has already been paid on account. The option payment made in cash amounted to Euro 1.295 million. On July 27, 2021, the acquisition was concluded of 100% of the share capital of Mivitech GmbH ("Mivitech"), a German cloud operator specialising in managed services for businesses, with registered office in Munich, through its German subsidiary myLoc managed IT AG. The transaction is designed to consolidate WIIT's presence in Germany and to enable increasing economies of scale with its subsidiary myLoc. Mivitech is an operator of modest size, but boasts a proprietary data center, a significant client portfolio, value added services and a strategic geographic location. Munich is one of the country's most important business regions, and as such strengthens WIIT's strategic position in Germany. Based on an enterprise value of approx. Euro 4 million, equivalent to eight times 2020 EBITDA, the initial price was set at approx. Euro 4.5 million, and will be adjusted on the basis of the December 31, 2021 figures. The transaction was concluded with the signing of a binding agreement for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Mivitec. 70% of the initial price was paid in cash on July 27, 2021, while the remaining 30% is held as a guarantee against the price adjustment to be carried out following the approval of Mivitech's 2021 annual financial statements. Should performance be lower than expected, the final price may be reduced by up to 50% of the initial price. Subsequent events to H1 2021 On October 7, 2021, trading began of the bonds of the Parent Company WIIT S.p.A. following the issue of a senior, non-convertible, unsubordinated and unsecured bond with a total nominal value of Euro 150,000,000, approved by the Company's Board of Directors on September 7, 2021 and named "Up to €150,000,000 Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due October 7, 2026". The issue of the Bond was subject to the necessary approvals from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) for the publication of the prospectus and the listing of the relative Bonds, from the Euronext Dublin and Euronext Milan, and to the success of the Bond offer, also taking into account market conditions. The Bond has a term of five years from the issue date (October 7, 2021), at a fixed interest rate of 2.375% per annum. The Early Redemption Prices will be 101.188% for the period from October 7, 2023 to October 6, 2024 (inclusive) and 100.594% for the period from October 7, 2024 to October 6, 2025 (inclusive) (and 100% for the period from October 7, 2025 to October 6, 2026 (inclusive)). The Bonds are traded on the Regulated Market of the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange - Euronext Dublin and on the Electronic Bond Market (MOT) organised and managed by Euronext Milan. Following the issue of the bond on October 7, 2021, it should be noted that on the same date the syndicated loan with IntesaSanpaolo and BPM for a total nominal amount of Euro 61.9 million, recorded in current bank debt, was fully repaid. On November 2, 2021, WIIT S.p.A. completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Boreus Gmbh ("Boreus") and Gecko Gesellschaft für Computer und Kommunikationssysteme m.b.H. ("Gecko") in execution of the agreements signed on October 18, 2021. The price for the two acquisitions was set at a total of approx. Euro 77.7 million, of which approx. Euro 59.8 million for the acquisition of Boreus (partly paid through WIIT shares for a countervalue of Euro 10 million) and approximately Euro 18 million for the acquisition of Gecko. These amounts are without prejudice to the price adjustment mechanisms, which for Boreus - in addition to those relating to the net financial position and the level of working capital at closing - will be subject to a possible downward adjustment where Boreus does not achieve certain core turnover levels in the financial year ending December 31, 2022. Any adjustment will be guaranteed by the price component in WIIT shares to be deposited to an escrow account and shall not exceed the value of such shares. In addition, the signing of reciprocal put agreements in favour of the sellers of Boreus is stipulated as part of the transaction, and of call options in favour of WIIT to reacquire the WIIT shares which shall represent, in application of the adjustment, the component in kind of the consideration. Boreus Gmbh, a cloud provider, and Gecko Gesellschaft für Computer und Kommunikationssysteme m.b.H., which focuses on developing DevOps software solutions with a focus on kubernetes technologies. The group has a strong specialisation in e-commerce platforms, mission critical applications that require high resilience, which is guaranteed by its two proprietary data centers, and provides private and hybrid cloud services to leading German e-commerce companies with whom it has had strategic relationships for over 15 years. With forecast 2021 aggregate revenue of approx. Euro 27.6 million, aggregate EBITDA of approx. Euro 8.9 million, a 32.2% margin, and aggregate EBIT of approx. Euro 7.8 million and a 28.3% margin, the total price was set on the basis of a total enterprise value of approx. Euro 70.8 million and an implied multiple of approx. 7.9 times aggregate EBITDA pre-synergies. Boreus, with registered office in Stralsund, owns two data centers that are in line with WIIT's security and resilience standards and offers Cloud and managed services to medium and large enterprises. The current year is forecast to close with revenues of Euro 14.1 million, EBITDA of Euro 5.6 million, a 39.7% margin, and EBIT of Euro 4.6 million, a 32.6% margin. Gecko, based in Rostock, focuses on the development of data management and analysis applications for large enterprises. The current year is forecast to close with revenues of Euro 13.5 million, EBITDA of Euro 3.3 million, a 24.4% margin, and EBIT of Euro 3.2 million, a 23.7% margin. Although Boreus and Gecko are both headquartered in North-East Germany, their customer base is distributed across Germany. The geographic positioning is strategic, not only as differing from previous acquisitions (myLoc, Düsseldorf, and Mivitec, Munich), but also and particularly as these enterprises are unique in their region and can benefit from a high level of staff loyalty, which is considered a major plus in the digital world in which staff turnover is always relatively high. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

