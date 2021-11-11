Log in
    WIIT   IT0005440893

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/11 08:58:53 am
33.92 EUR   +2.79%
9M 2021 Results
PU
Group Interim Financial Report at 30.09.2021
PU
9M 2021 Results Presentation
PU
9M 2021 Results Presentation

11/11/2021 | 08:37am EST
9M 2021 Results Presentation

November 11 2021

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by WIIT S.p.A. (the "Company") for information and discussion purposes only, it contains only summary information and, therefore, it is preliminary in nature. Furthermore it has been drafted without claiming to be exhaustive.

This presentation ("Presentation") is confidential and, as such, has not been prepared with a view to public disclosure and, except with the prior written consent of the Company, it cannot be used by the recipient for any purpose nor can it be disclosed, copied, recorded, transmitted, further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose. Therefore, the recipient undertakes vis-à-vis the Company (i) to keep secret any information of whatever nature relating to the Company and its affiliates including, without limitation, the fact that the information has been provided ("Information"), (ii) not to disclose any Information to anyone, (iii) not to make or allow any public announcements or communications concerning the Information and (iv) to use reasonable endeavors to ensure that

Information are protected against unauthorized access.

This document is not an advertisement and in no way constitutes a proposal to execute a contract, an offer or invitation to purchase, subscribe or sell for any securities and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investments decision whatsoever. The Company has not prepared and will not prepare any prospectus for the purpose of the initial public offering of securities. Any decision to purchase, subscribe or sell for securities will have to be made independently of this Presentation. Therefore, nothing in this Presentation shall create any binding obligation or liability on the Company and its affiliates and any of their advisors or representatives.

This Presentation does not constitute an offer to the public in Italy of financial products, as defined under article 1, paragraph 1, letter (t) of legislative decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended.

This Presentation is not for distribution in, nor does it constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any jurisdiction where such distribution is unlawful, (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America, its

territories or possessions, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, its territories or possessions or to any US person. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States securities laws.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be given by the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of any information contained in these materials and, so far as is permitted by law and except in the case of fraud by the party concerned, no responsibility or liability whatsoever is accepted for the accuracy or sufficiency thereof or for errors, omissions or misstatements, negligent or otherwise, relating thereto. In particular, but without limitation, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance may be placed for any purpose on the accuracy or completeness of, any estimates, targets, projections or forecasts and nothing in these materials should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future.

The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The recipient will be solely responsible for conducting its own assessment of the

information set out in the Presentation. Neither the Company and its affiliates, nor any of their advisors or representatives shall be obliged to furnish or to update any information or to notify or to correct any inaccuracies in any information. Neither the Company and its affiliates, nor any of their advisors or representatives shall have any liability to the recipient or to any of its representatives as a result of the use of or

reliance upon the information contained in this document.

Certain information contained in this Presentation may contain forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", "potential", "expect", "intend", "predict", "project", "could", "should", "may", "will", "plan", "aim", "seek" and similar expressions.

The forecasts and forward-looking statements included in this document are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant business, operational, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies as well as assumptions with respect to future business decisions that are subject to change. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown

risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events, and depend on circumstances, that may or may not occur in the future. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement due to a number of significant risks and future events which are outside of the Company's control and cannot be estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions

of competitors and others involved on the market. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation. The Company cautions you that forward looking-statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation. In addition, even if the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations are consistent with the forward-looking

statements contained in this Presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or

circumstances on which any such statement is based.

By accepting this Presentation, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the foregoing terms, conditions, limitations and restrictions.

9M 2021 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

Persistent growth in sales (+52.0%) thanks to organic growth, myLoc and Mivitec contribution, contracts extension and the acquisition of new customers. EBITDA margin up to 41.1%

  • Consolidated Adjusted Revenue of 53.0 M€ (34.8 M€ in 9M 2020) +52.0% compared to 9M 2020 thanks to the organic growth, myLoc and Mivitec contribution, contracts extension and the acquisition of new customers;
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of 21.8 M€ (12.4 M€ in 9M 2020) +75.2% compared to 9M 2020, thanks to the focus on Cloud services, the level of optimization achieved in the organization of operational processes and services and myLoc positive contribution to profitability. Margin on revenues at 41.1% from 35.7% in 9M 2020 and improving on 6M 2021 (40,5%);
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBIT of 11.8 M€ (6.4 M€ in 9M 2020) +83.3% compared to 9M 2020 with a margin on revenue at 22.3% with strong improvement on 9M 2020 (18,5%);
  • Adjusted Net profit of 7.4 M€ +73.3% compared to H1 2020 (4.3 M€ in 9M 20);
  • Net Financial Position (including the impact from the application of IFRS 16 for approx. 8.8 M€): debt of 76.2 M€ (95.9 M€ at December 31, 2020); this reduction reflects, in particular, the capital increase carried out in June 2021 for Euro 25 million and the good cash generation, despite the outlays relating to investments in capex for Euro 13.1 million, the purchase of treasury shares for Euro 6.4 million, dividend of Euro 3.2 million, and the acquisition of Mivitec for Euro 2.7 million. The value does not include the valuation of treasury shares in the portfolio quantified in approximately Euro 39.5 million at the market value of 30 September 2021.

+52.0%

+75.2%

+83.3%

+73.3%

76.2 M€

Revenues Adjusted

53.0 M€ vs 34.8 M€ in 9M 2020

Ebitda Adjusted

21.8 M€ vs 12.4 M€ in 9M 2020 EBITDA margin Adj. of 41.1%

Ebit Adjusted

11.8 M€ vs 6.4 M€ in 9M 2020 Ebit margin Adj. of 22.3%

Net Profit Adjusted

7.4 M€ vs 4.3 M€ in 9M 2020

Net debt*

95.9 M€ at Dec 31, 2020

Financial

Highlights

9M 2021

vs

9M 2020

  1. M€
  1. M€

4.4 M€

Revenues Adjusted

Ebitda Adjusted

Ebitda margin Adj. of 49.5%

Ebit Adjusted

Ebit margin Adj. of 29.7%

Financial Highlights

9M 2021 myLoc

2.9 M€ Net Profit Adjusted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
