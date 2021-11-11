Log in
    WIIT   IT0005440893

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/11 08:58:53 am
33.92 EUR   +2.79%
08:47a9M 2021 Results
PU
08:47aGroup Interim Financial Report at 30.09.2021
PU
08:37a9M 2021 Results Presentation
PU
Group Interim Financial Report at 30.09.2021

11/11/2021 | 08:47am EST
WIIT Group

Interim Financial Report at September 30, 2021

Company:

WIIT S.p.A.

Registered office:

20121 - Milan, Via dei Mercanti No.12

Tax and VAT number: 01615150214

Share capital:

Euro 2,802,066.00 fully paid-in

Milan Companies Registration

Office:

No. 01615150214

R.E.A. No. 1654427

Number of shares: 28,020,660

Contents

Profile

7

The Offer

7

Corporate Boards

9

Shareholders

10

Directors' Report

57

Transactions with subsidiary, associate and holding companies

58

3 | Interim Financial Report at September 30, 2021

Profile

WIIT S.p.A. leads a Cloud Computing Group with a key focus on the provision of IT infrastructure tailored to the specific needs of customers (mainly through the "Managed Hosted Private Cloud" and "Hybrid Cloud") and the provision of infrastructure configuration, management and control services which guarantee uninterrupted functionality and availability.

Specifically, the Group provides Cloud services for the "critical applications" of its customers, i.e. those whose malfunction may impact business continuity and thus demand guaranteed optimal and non-stop functioning. These include the main ERP's (Enterprise Resource Planning) on the market, such as for example SAP, Oracle and Microsoft - in addition to critical applications developed ad hoc for customer business needs (custom applications).

The Group operates through eight Data Centers, two of which owned by the Parent Company (with the main Milan center TIER IV certified - maximum reliability level) by the Uptime Institute, and six owned by the company myLoc managed IT AG.

By providing services through a number of servers and storage devices, customer "business continuity" can be guaranteed and uninterrupted availability ensured in the case of malfunctions or interruptions to individual systems. The Group makes available to customers its Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery service (replicating processing systems and all client critical data almost in real time), with daily back-ups executed.

The offer

WIIT focuses on the Hosted Private Cloud and the Hybrid Cloud for the building of tailor-made IT infrastructure for customers. The Group to a lesser extent provides Private Cloud services, integrating and managing more standardised solutions provided by the main players, adapting them to customers' specific needs.

As part of these operations, the Group offers its services to customers by combining a range of base components of each service category so as to build a custom-made Hosted Private Cloud and/or Hybrid Cloud proposal, according to the specific service, performance and security needs of the customer.

5 | Interim Financial Report at September 30, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 77,8 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
Net income 2021 7,27 M 8,33 M 8,33 M
Net Debt 2021 142 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 118x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 875 M 1 009 M 1 003 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,10x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 41,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,00 €
Average target price 32,02 €
Spread / Average Target -2,97%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Investor Relations Director
Riccardo Sciutto Chairman
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer & Director
Annamaria di Ruscio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.102.45%1 009
ACCENTURE PLC39.63%230 385
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.71%173 480
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.32%108 649
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.00%107 813
INFOSYS LIMITED38.57%99 462