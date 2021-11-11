Group Interim Financial Report at 30.09.2021

Profile

WIIT S.p.A. leads a Cloud Computing Group with a key focus on the provision of IT infrastructure tailored to the specific needs of customers (mainly through the "Managed Hosted Private Cloud" and "Hybrid Cloud") and the provision of infrastructure configuration, management and control services which guarantee uninterrupted functionality and availability.

Specifically, the Group provides Cloud services for the "critical applications" of its customers, i.e. those whose malfunction may impact business continuity and thus demand guaranteed optimal and non-stop functioning. These include the main ERP's (Enterprise Resource Planning) on the market, such as for example SAP, Oracle and Microsoft - in addition to critical applications developed ad hoc for customer business needs (custom applications).

The Group operates through eight Data Centers, two of which owned by the Parent Company (with the main Milan center TIER IV certified - maximum reliability level) by the Uptime Institute, and six owned by the company myLoc managed IT AG.

By providing services through a number of servers and storage devices, customer "business continuity" can be guaranteed and uninterrupted availability ensured in the case of malfunctions or interruptions to individual systems. The Group makes available to customers its Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery service (replicating processing systems and all client critical data almost in real time), with daily back-ups executed.

The offer

WIIT focuses on the Hosted Private Cloud and the Hybrid Cloud for the building of tailor-made IT infrastructure for customers. The Group to a lesser extent provides Private Cloud services, integrating and managing more standardised solutions provided by the main players, adapting them to customers' specific needs.

As part of these operations, the Group offers its services to customers by combining a range of base components of each service category so as to build a custom-made Hosted Private Cloud and/or Hybrid Cloud proposal, according to the specific service, performance and security needs of the customer.

