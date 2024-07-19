PRESS RELEASE

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE ENHANCEMENT OF INCREASED VOTING: NO SHAREHOLDER HAS

EXERCISED THE RIGHT OF WITHDRAWAL

Shareholders' Meeting resolution becomes definitively effective given the unfulfillment of

the conditions subsequent

Milan, July 19, 2024 - WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT"; ISIN IT0005440893; WIIT.MI), one of the leading European players in the Cloud Computing services market for enterprises, focused on providing continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, announces, with reference to the approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, in an extraordinary session, on May 16, 2024 of the proposal to amend the By-Laws to introduce the enhancement of increased voting, that during the period for exercising the right of withdrawal, from 21 June 2024 to 6 July 2024 (included), no shareholder has exercised the right of withdrawal.

As known, the effectiveness of the resolution on the proposal to amend the By-Laws to introduce the enhancement of increased voting would have lapsed if the amount of money potentially to be paid by WIIT to the withdrawing shareholders for the purchase of the shares subject to withdrawal had exceeded a total of Euro 5 million.

Since the aforementioned condition subsequent have not be fulfilled, the Shareholders' Meeting resolution is definitively effective, and the enhancement of increased voting approved by the Meeting may be considered fully implemented within the By-Laws.

* * *

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., a company listed on the Euronext Star Milan segment ('STAR'), is a leader in the Cloud Computing market. Through a pan-European footprint, it is present in key markets such as Italy, Germany and Switzerland, positioning itself among the leading players in the provision of innovative Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud technology solutions. WIIT operates through its own datacentres distributed in 7 regions: 4 in Germany, 1 in Switzerland and 2 in Italy, 2 of which are Premium Zone enabled, i.e. with Tier IV certified datacentres by the Uptime Institute and the highest levels of security by design. WIIT has 6 SAP certifications at the highest level of specialisation. The end-to-end approach allows the provision to partner companies of customised services with high added value, with the highest standards of security and quality, for the management of critical applications and business continuity, as well as guaranteeing maximum reliability in the management of the main international application platforms (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft). Since 2022, the WIIT Group has adhered to the UN Global Compact. (www.wiit.cloud)

