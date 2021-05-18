Log in
WIIT S p A : Stock Split Completion

05/18/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Stock split as per Shareholders' Meeting motion of May 5, 2021

Milan, May 18, 2021 - WIIT S.p.A ("WIIT"; WIIT.MI), a leading European player in the Cloud Computing market of enterprises demanding uninterrupted Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, announces that, in execution of the motion adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 5, 2021, filed today at the Milano-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Companies Registration Office, the stock split of 2,652,066 ordinary WIIT shares shall be effective from May 24, 2021.

The split will take place according to the following ratio: 10 new ordinary shares of WIIT (new ISIN

ordinary share code: IT0005440893; new ISIN ordinary shares with multi-voting rights code: IT0005440901)

coupon n.1) for every 1 old ordinary WIIT share (old ordinary share ISIN code: IT0004922826; old ISIN

ordinary shares with multi-voting rights code: IT0005377715; coupon n.5), which will be simultaneously withdrawn and cancelled.

It should also be noted that May 21, 2021 will be the last day of trading of the stock prior to the split and that from May 24, 2021 the share will be traded post-split.

The share capital will remain unchanged at a total of Euro 2,652,066 and will be represented by 26,520,660 newly issued ordinary shares, without par value.

As concerning dematerialised shares, the assignment of the new WIIT shares will not require any obligations to be fulfilled by the shareholders and will be carried out through the intermediaries belonging to the centralised Monte Titoli S.p.A. management system, as per current regulations. No expenses will be charged to shareholders related to the split.

* * *

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-end approach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (USA). This is the highest possible level of reliability, while the company is also among the world's most certified SAP partners. For further details, reference should be made to the company website (wiit.cloud).

For further information:

Investor Relations WIIT S.p.A.:

Stefano Pasotto - CFO & Investor Relations Director

Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations

  1. +39.02.3660.7500 Fax +39.02.3660.7505 ir@wiit.clou www.wiit.cloud

Media Relations:

Image Building

T +39 02 89011300

wiit@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 20:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
