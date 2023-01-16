Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Wiit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIIT   IT0005440893

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:20:12 2023-01-16 am EST
19.92 EUR   +1.61%
10:11aItaly's WIIT Buys German Private Cloud Services Group GLOBAL
MT
10:10aWiit S P A : Acquires global access
PU
01/02Mib expected to rise on first day of year
AN
Wiit S p A : ACQUIRES GLOBAL ACCESS

01/16/2023 | 10:10am EST
WIIT ACQUIRES GLOBAL ACCESS PRESS RELEASE | Published on 16 January 2023 at 15:09
WIIT announces that, today, an agreement has been signed by its German subsidiary myLoc managed IT AG ("myLoc") for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Global Access Internet Services GmbH ("GLOBAL"). The transaction is worth approximately euro 8 million.

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 15:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 117 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2022 9,09 M 9,83 M 9,83 M
Net Debt 2022 183 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,4x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 519 M 561 M 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 494
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart WIIT S.P.A.
Wiit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WIIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,60 €
Average target price 26,08 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Riccardo Sciutto Chairman
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Annamaria di Ruscio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.8.89%561
ACCENTURE PLC5.73%177 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.62%151 909
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.55%131 903
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.72%101 782
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.30%77 008