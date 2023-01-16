Wiit S p A : ACQUIRES GLOBAL ACCESS

WIIT ACQUIRES GLOBAL ACCESS
PRESS RELEASE | Published on 16 January 2023 at 15:09
WIIT announces that, today, an agreement has been signed by its German subsidiary myLoc managed IT AG ("myLoc") for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Global Access Internet Services GmbH ("GLOBAL"). The transaction is worth approximately euro 8 million.
