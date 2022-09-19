Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Wiit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    WIIT   IT0005440893

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:53 2022-09-19 am EDT
15.91 EUR   -4.50%
Wiit S p A : Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report at June 30, 2022

09/19/2022 | 08:50am EDT
WIIT Group

Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report

at June 30, 2022

Company:

WIIT S.p.A.

Registered office:

20121 - Milan, Via dei Mercanti No.12

Tax and VAT number: 01615150214

Share capital:

Euro 2,802,066.00 fully paid-in

Milan Companies Registration

Office:

No. 01615150214

R.E.A. No. 1654427

Number of shares: 28,020,660

Contents

Profile

5

The Offer

5

Corporate Boards

8

Shareholders

9

Directors' Report

34

Transactions with subsidiary, associate and holding companies

83

3 | Consolidated Half-Year Report at June 30, 2022

Profile

WIIT S.p.A. leads a Cloud Computing Group with a key focus on the provision of IT infrastructure tailored to the specific needs of customers (mainly through the "Managed Hosted Private Cloud" and "Hybrid Cloud") and the provision of infrastructure configuration, management and control services which guarantee uninterrupted functionality and availability.

The company provides Cloud services for the "critical applications" of its customers, i.e. those whose malfunction may impact business continuity and thus demand guaranteed optimal and non-stop functioning. These include the main ERP's (Enterprise Resource Planning) on the market, such as for example SAP, Oracle and Microsoft - in addition to critical applications developed ad hoc for customer business needs (custom applications).

The Group operates through two Data Centers, with the main Milan center TIER IV certified (maximum reliability level) by the Uptime Institute.

By providing services through a number of servers and storage devices, customer "business continuity" can be guaranteed and uninterrupted availability ensured in the case of malfunctions or interruptions to individual systems. The company makes available to customers its Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery service (replicating processing systems and all client critical data almost in real time). The Group also conducts daily backups in order to ensure both data depth over time and the ability to recover data in the event of a disaster.

The offer

The WIIT Group focuses on the Hosted Private Cloud and the Hybrid Cloud for the building of tailor-made IT infrastructure for customers. The Group to a lesser extent provides Public Cloud services, integrating and managing more standardised solutions provided by the main players, adapting them to customers' specific needs.

As part of these operations, the Group offers its services to customers by combining a range of base components of each service category so as to build a custom-made Hosted Private Cloud and/or Hybrid Cloud proposal, according to the specific service, performance and security needs of the customer.

5 | Consolidated Half-Year Report at June 30, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 12:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 116 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2022 8,97 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
Net Debt 2022 160 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,6x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 442 M 443 M 443 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 494
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart WIIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Wiit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,66 €
Average target price 29,30 €
Spread / Average Target 75,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Riccardo Sciutto Chairman
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Annamaria di Ruscio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.-53.52%443
ACCENTURE PLC-34.22%172 483
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.52%138 216
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.25%97 081
INFOSYS LIMITED-27.05%72 519
SNOWFLAKE INC.-45.48%59 075