Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Wiit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIIT   IT0005440893

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiit S p A : Corporate Presentation Ottobre 2021

10/19/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

R42 acquisition in Germany to boost the Cloud4Europe Project

Corporate Presentation

October 19th 2021

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by WIIT S.p.A. (the "Company") for information and discussion purposes only, it contains only summary information and, therefore, it is preliminary in nature. Furthermore it has been drafted without claiming to be exhaustive.

This presentation ("Presentation") is confidential and, as such, has not been prepared with a view to public disclosure and, except with the prior written consent of the Company, it cannot be used by the recipient for any purpose nor can it be disclosed, copied, recorded, transmitted, further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose. Therefore, the recipient undertakes vis-à-vis the Company (i) to keep secret any information of whatever nature relating to the Company and its affiliates including, without limitation, the fact that the information has been provided ("Information"), (ii) not to disclose any Information to anyone, (iii) not to make or allow any public announcements or communications concerning the Information and (iv) to use reasonable endeavors to ensure that Information are protected against unauthorized access.

This document is not an advertisement and in no way constitutes a proposal to execute a contract, an offer or invitation to purchase, subscribe or sell for any securities and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investments decision whatsoever. The Company has not prepared and will not prepare any prospectus for the purpose of the initial

public offering of securities. Any decision to purchase, subscribe or sell for securities will have to be made independently of this Presentation. Therefore, nothing in this Presentation shall create any binding obligation or liability on the Company and its affiliates and any of their advisors or representatives.

This Presentation does not constitute an offer to the public in Italy of financial products, as defined under article 1, paragraph 1, letter (t) of legislative decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended.

This Presentation is not for distribution in, nor does it constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any jurisdiction where such distribution is unlawful, (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America, its territories or possessions, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, its territories or possessions or to any US person. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States securities laws.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be given by the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of any information contained in these materials and, so far as is permitted by law and except in the case of fraud by the party concerned, no responsibility or liability whatsoever is accepted for the accuracy or sufficiency thereof or for errors, omissions or misstatements, negligent or otherwise,

relating thereto. In particular, but without limitation, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance may be placed for any purpose on the accuracy or completeness of, any estimates, targets, projections or forecasts and nothing in these materials should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future.

The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The recipient will be solely responsible for conducting its own assessment of the information set out in the Presentation. Neither the Company and its affiliates, nor any of their advisors or representatives shall be obliged to furnish or to update any information or to notify or to correct any inaccuracies in any information. Neither the Company and its affiliates, nor any of their advisors or representatives shall have any liability to the recipient or to any of its representatives as a result of the use of or reliance upon the information contained in this document.

Certain information contained in this Presentation may contain forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", "potential", "expect", "intend", "predict", "project", "could", "should", "may", "will", "plan", "aim", "seek" and similar expressions. The forecasts and forward-looking statements included in this document are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant business, operational, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies as well as assumptions with respect to future business decisions that are subject to change. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events, and depend on circumstances, that may or may not occur in the future. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement due to a number of significant risks and future events which are outside of the Company's control and cannot be estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved on the market. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation. The Company cautions you that forward looking-statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation. In addition, even if the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

By accepting this Presentation, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the foregoing terms, conditions, limitations and restrictions.

~77.7 M€ based on R42 financials at the closing day at the end of October)

Acquisition Price (the provisional total price, will be adjusted

~70.8 M€ Enterprise Value

R42

7.9x

Multiple paid

Acquisition

Finance sources

Highlights

~67.7 M€

10 M€

Bond

Treasury shares

Milestone on WIIT's path for FUTURE GROWTH

4

Service portfolio extension

on Top Tech trends

Services expansion to IoT, AI,

CX

3

Expansion in Europe

Priority on France & Germany for

market potential and country

cloud-readiness for critical apps

Expansion and consolidation in Germany the first priority to support Cloud4Europe project

2

Italian market consolidation

Continue cloud market consolidation in

1

Italy achieving upselling of WIIT services

in a new customer set and industrial

synergies

Leadership in Italy on

Business Critical Apps

Continue organic growth on SAP and other business critical apps

M&A Journey

Adelante

Presence in Tuscany (Luxury district). 70% potential synergies achieved. Upselling WIIT Biz critical services on existing customers in progress. Expansion of service portfolio

Etæria & Ædera

myLoc

Strong presence in Piedmont and

Düsseldorf-based, develops

Emilia-Romagna. High quality client

Colocation, Private&Public

portfolio. Proprietary technological

Cloud and Managed hosting

platform that integrates the

services.

technological document asset

Strong regional market

already owned by WIIT

position in mid-west Germany.

2015

2018

2019

2020

2021

Visiant

Acquisition of Private Cloud datacenters (2) of Visiant with a long term partnership. Strong synergies achieved (DC shutdown+migration in WIIT facilities)

Matika

Presence in Veneto (Discrete/Process M. district). 500 k€ potential synergies. Very good upselling potential on Matika customer base and expansion of service portfolio

Mivitec GmbH

Acquired by myLoc, Mivitech is a managed services provider (MSP) holding three data centers. It is based in Munich and operates mainly in Bavaria

R42 GmbH

Acquired by WIIT, R42 controls Boreus, an hybrid Cloud provider for mission critical apps with two data centers in Stralsund and Gecko, a mission critical DevOps provider holding in Rostock

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 17:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WIIT S.P.A.
01:31pWIIT S P A : Corporate Presentation Ottobre 2021
PU
10/18WIIT S P A : Acquisition of Release 42 in Germany
PU
10/18Wiit S.p.A. agreed to acquire Boreus Gmbh from Jbm Technology Deutschland Gmbh.
CI
10/18Wiit S.p.A. agreed to acquire Gecko Gesellschaft Fnr Computer Und Kommunikationssysteme..
CI
10/07WIIT S P A : Issue of the bonds and start of trading
PU
09/29WIIT S P A : Company Presentation October 2021
PU
09/27WIIT S P A : Early closure and results of the offering
PU
09/22WIIT S P A : Announcement of interest rate, yield and early redemption prices
PU
09/21WIIT S P A : Signs $3.6 Million Cloud Services Contract With F.lli De Cecco di Filippo
MT
09/21WIIT S P A : New five-year Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud services contract signed wit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 73,6 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
Net income 2021 7,48 M 8,70 M 8,70 M
Net Debt 2021 79,3 M 92,3 M 92,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 94,0x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 763 M 888 M 888 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart WIIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Wiit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,80 €
Average target price 27,92 €
Spread / Average Target -3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Investor Relations Director
Riccardo Sciutto Chairman
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer & Director
Annamaria di Ruscio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.76.69%886
ACCENTURE PLC31.38%216 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.40%179 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.88%127 564
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.07%101 668
INFOSYS LIMITED42.71%99 696