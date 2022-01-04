Wiit S p A : New Contract Signed

PRESS RELEASE

WIIT:

New four-year contract for Cloud services worth 2 million euros

signed with an international leading Italian Group in the Retail sector.

Milan, 04 January 2022 - WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company"; ISIN IT0005440893; WIIT.MI), one of the main European players in the Cloud Computing services for enterprises market, focused on the provision of continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, has signed a four-yearcontract, worth a total of 2 million euros, with a leading Italian Group, at an international level, in the retail sector.

The agreement signed with WIIT is the basis for the implementation of a Zero Datacenter policy by the Customer, which will provide its European business lines with a fully managed multi-cloud model on which to activate services to support digital transformation.

WIIT will support the customer by activating its own Multi-Cloud model that integrates proprietary DataCenters and those of the Hyperscalers chosen together with the customer. The most critical applications will take advantage of WIIT's Premium Cloud provided by the WIIT Tier IV DataCenter in Milan, in business continuity with a secondary DataCenter, while other business applications will use some of the main Hyperscalers including Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

All services will be operated by WIIT 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure the operation of the customer's critical systems. The model therefore offers great scalability and flexibility, supporting the customer's digital transformation towards increasingly innovative services.

***

"We are delighted to embark on this important journey with an Italian Group, an international leader in the retail segment, thereby consolidating our presence in this sector where we are already present with leading Italian and international players. The choice of our solution and of the services that comprise it confirms, once again, the centrality of a cloud-first model as an enabler of the digital transformation of companies" commented Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of WIIT - "The agreement with such a prestigious Customer, moreover, well represents WIIT's growing market share in the world of continuous Multi Cloud services".

* * *

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., a company listed in the Euronext STAR Milan (WIIT.MI), is one of the leading European players in the Cloud Computing market and, in particular, in the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud sectors for businesses. It focuses on and specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for businesses with the need for the management of critical applications and business continuity solutions and manages all the main international application platforms (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) based on an end-to-endapproach. WIIT manages proprietary data centres, the main one of which is "Tier IV" certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (United States), which represents the highest level of reliability and, with particular reference to SAP, is among the most certified

SAP partners in the world. For more information, please refer to the Company's website (wiit.cloud).