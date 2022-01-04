Log in
    WIIT   IT0005440893

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 01/03 11:35:51 am
36.02 EUR   +0.50%
Wiit S p A : New Contract Signed

01/04/2022 | 02:19am EST
PRESS RELEASE

WIIT:

New four-year contract for Cloud services worth 2 million euros

signed with an international leading Italian Group in the Retail sector.

Milan, 04 January 2022 - WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company"; ISIN IT0005440893; WIIT.MI), one of the main European players in the Cloud Computing services for enterprises market, focused on the provision of continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, has signed a four-yearcontract, worth a total of 2 million euros, with a leading Italian Group, at an international level, in the retail sector.

The agreement signed with WIIT is the basis for the implementation of a Zero Datacenter policy by the Customer, which will provide its European business lines with a fully managed multi-cloud model on which to activate services to support digital transformation.

WIIT will support the customer by activating its own Multi-Cloud model that integrates proprietary DataCenters and those of the Hyperscalers chosen together with the customer. The most critical applications will take advantage of WIIT's Premium Cloud provided by the WIIT Tier IV DataCenter in Milan, in business continuity with a secondary DataCenter, while other business applications will use some of the main Hyperscalers including Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

All services will be operated by WIIT 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure the operation of the customer's critical systems. The model therefore offers great scalability and flexibility, supporting the customer's digital transformation towards increasingly innovative services.

***

"We are delighted to embark on this important journey with an Italian Group, an international leader in the retail segment, thereby consolidating our presence in this sector where we are already present with leading Italian and international players. The choice of our solution and of the services that comprise it confirms, once again, the centrality of a cloud-first model as an enabler of the digital transformation of companies" commented Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of WIIT - "The agreement with such a prestigious Customer, moreover, well represents WIIT's growing market share in the world of continuous Multi Cloud services".

* * *

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., a company listed in the Euronext STAR Milan (WIIT.MI), is one of the leading European players in the Cloud Computing market and, in particular, in the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud sectors for businesses. It focuses on and specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for businesses with the need for the management of critical applications and business continuity solutions and manages all the main international application platforms (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) based on an end-to-endapproach. WIIT manages proprietary data centres, the main one of which is "Tier IV" certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (United States), which represents the highest level of reliability and, with particular reference to SAP, is among the most certified

SAP partners in the world. For more information, please refer to the Company's website (wiit.cloud).

For more information:

Investor Relations WIIT S.p.A.:

Stefano Pasotto - CFO & Investor Relations Director Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations

  1. +39.02.3660.7500 Fax +39.02.3660.7505 ir@wiit.cloud www.wiit.cloud

Media Relations:

Image Building

T +39 02 89011300 wiit@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 07:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 79,3 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
Net income 2021 7,48 M 8,45 M 8,45 M
Net Debt 2021 140 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2021 136x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 951 M 1 074 M 1 075 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 9,71x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 41,8%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Investor Relations Director
Riccardo Sciutto Chairman
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer & Director
Annamaria di Ruscio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.0.50%1 074
ACCENTURE PLC-1.77%257 357
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.12%189 670
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.78%122 001
INFOSYS LIMITED0.57%108 278
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.00%102 822