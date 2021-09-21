Wiit S p A : New five-year Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud services contract signed with F.lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A.

PRESS RELEASE
WIIT:
New five-year Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud services contract signed for a value of
approx. Euro 3.1 million with F.lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A.,
a leading Food market player and purveyor of Italian excellence.
Milan, September 21, 2021 - WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "company"; ISIN IT0005440893; WIIT.MI), a leading European player in the Cloud Computing market of enterprises demanding uninterrupted Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, signed a five-year contract for a total value of approx. Euro 3.1 million, with F.lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A., a leading Italian Group in the Food sector at an international level. . .
De Cecco, after close assessment, has chosen WIIT as its partner for the next five years both for Cloud services and for the management of all environments, including those most critical. The agreement in fact covers the migration of the Customer's IT systems to the WIIT Cloud - the SAP HANA platform from the Public Cloud and of the other systems from the Customer's on premise Data Center - and their management in Platform as a Service (PaaS) mode. All services, managed and governed centrally with active support 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, seek to ensure the usability and continuity of critical business processes, both in Italy and overseas.
The management model used is Hosted Private Cloud: the systems will reside at WIIT's Tier 4 Data Center and will be replicated in one of the secondary DCs, to ensure their resilience thanks to the integration of Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery services. The contract, based on architectures that offer the Customer the scalability necessary to support future growth in a rapid and secure manner, reflects the growing need in the Food sector - as well as in other industries - for agile Cloud platforms that support the digital transformation processes of companies.
"We are delighted to embark on this crucial endeavour with a Group that represents Italian excellence in the world of pasta-making - a product that is a symbol of Italy. The choice of our solution and the related services, once again confirms the centrality of the Private Cloud as an enabler of the digital transformation on enterprises" stated Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of WIIT - "The agreement with such a prestigious Customer also clearly reflects WIIT's growing market share in the world of uninterrupted Hybrid and Hosted Private Cloud services and strengthens our presence in one of the stand-out sectors in Italy".
Filippo Antonio De Cecco, Chairman and CEO of De Cecco, stated: "The choice of WIIT fits with our Group's trajectory, which targets extended and stronger geographical coverage, alongside the broadening of our product portfolio" The Private Cloud SAP S4/HANA platform investments and WIIT's management of our IT systems are undertaken within this scope. With this agreement we believe we have improved the the management progression of our systems, data security and the scalability and usability of our business model for the Group's companies and those that may join and integrate with the Group in the future."
* * *
WIIT S.p.A.
WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-end approach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (USA). This is the highest possible level of reliability, while the company is also among the world's most certified SAP partners. For further details, reference should be made to the Company website (wiit.cloud).
