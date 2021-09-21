Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Wiit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIIT   IT0005440893

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiit S p A : New five-year Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud services contract signed with F.lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A.

09/21/2021 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

WIIT:

New five-year Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud services contract signed for a value of

approx. Euro 3.1 million with F.lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A.,

a leading Food market player and purveyor of Italian excellence.

Milan, September 21, 2021 - WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "company"; ISIN IT0005440893; WIIT.MI), a leading European player in the Cloud Computing market of enterprises demanding uninterrupted Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, signed a five-year contract for a total value of approx. Euro 3.1 million, with F.lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A., a leading Italian Group in the Food sector at an international level. . .

De Cecco, after close assessment, has chosen WIIT as its partner for the next five years both for Cloud services and for the management of all environments, including those most critical. The agreement in fact covers the migration of the Customer's IT systems to the WIIT Cloud - the SAP HANA platform from the Public Cloud and of the other systems from the Customer's on premise Data Center - and their management in Platform as a Service (PaaS) mode. All services, managed and governed centrally with active support 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, seek to ensure the usability and continuity of critical business processes, both in Italy and overseas.

The management model used is Hosted Private Cloud: the systems will reside at WIIT's Tier 4 Data Center and will be replicated in one of the secondary DCs, to ensure their resilience thanks to the integration of Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery services. The contract, based on architectures that offer the Customer the scalability necessary to support future growth in a rapid and secure manner, reflects the growing need in the Food sector - as well as in other industries - for agile Cloud platforms that support the digital transformation processes of companies.

"We are delighted to embark on this crucial endeavour with a Group that represents Italian excellence in the world of pasta-making - a product that is a symbol of Italy. The choice of our solution and the related services, once again confirms the centrality of the Private Cloud as an enabler of the digital transformation on enterprises" stated Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of WIIT - "The agreement with such a prestigious Customer also clearly reflects WIIT's growing market share in the world of uninterrupted Hybrid and Hosted Private Cloud services and strengthens our presence in one of the stand-out sectors in Italy".

Filippo Antonio De Cecco, Chairman and CEO of De Cecco, stated: "The choice of WIIT fits with our Group's trajectory, which targets extended and stronger geographical coverage, alongside the broadening of our product portfolio" The Private Cloud SAP S4/HANA platform investments and WIIT's management of our IT systems are undertaken within this scope. With this agreement we believe we have improved the the management progression of our systems, data security and the scalability and usability of our business model for the Group's companies and those that may join and integrate with the Group in the future."

* * *

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-end approach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (USA). This is the highest possible level of reliability, while the company is also among the world's most certified SAP partners. For further details, reference should be made to the Company website (wiit.cloud).

For further information:

Investor Relations WIIT S.p.A.:

Stefano Pasotto - CFO & Investor Relations Director

Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations

  1. +39.02.3660.7500 Fax +39.02.3660.7505 ir@wiit.clou www.wiit.cloud

Media Relations:

Image Building

T +39 02 89011300 wiit@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WIIT S.P.A.
02:52aWIIT S P A : New five-year Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud services contract ..
PU
09/14WIIT S P A : Bond Prospectus approval
PU
09/09WIIT S P A : Half-year consolidated financial report as of 30th June 2021
PU
09/09WIIT S P A : Publication of the Half-year financial report at June 30, 2021
PU
09/07WIIT S P A : H1 2021 Results Presentation
PU
09/07WIIT S P A : H1 2021 Results
PU
09/07Wiit S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/26WIIT S P A : Purchase of treasury shares – July 2021
PU
07/12WIIT S P A : Corporate Presentation July 2021
PU
06/28WIIT S P A : Purchase of treasury shares – June 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 73,5 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
Net income 2021 7,75 M 9,09 M 9,09 M
Net Debt 2021 76,8 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 83,3x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 693 M 814 M 814 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,30x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart WIIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Wiit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 26,16 €
Average target price 26,52 €
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Investor Relations Director
Riccardo Sciutto Chairman
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer & Director
Annamaria di Ruscio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.60.49%814
ACCENTURE PLC27.21%212 689
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.33.71%192 171
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.43%121 209
SNOWFLAKE INC.14.71%97 131
INFOSYS LIMITED34.68%96 186